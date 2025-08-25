Home

PM Modi launches Rs 5,400-crore development projects in Gujarat, promises GST reform gift by Diwali

In this image received on Aug. 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of development projects, at Khodaldham ground, in Ahmedabad. (Image- PTI)

Ahmedabad: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly pitched for self-reliance and indigenous products, declaring that the road to a developed India lies in “Swadeshi”. Inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,477 crore, the Prime Minister urged manufacturers, traders, and consumers alike to adopt Made in India as a “life mantra.”

What PM Modi said on India’s rising military prowess?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, spoke about India’s rising military prowess, in a direct reference to Operation Sindoor and pledged to protect the interests of farmers and small-time entrepreneurs.

The people of Hindustan will never take anything from outside,” PM Modi said, asking citizens to set an example before the world by embracing indigenous goods, even for gifts. He appealed to traders not to sell imported items, stressing that the contribution of small shopkeepers, farmers, and cattle breeders is central to India’s progress.

Addressing a large gathering after launching multiple projects, PM Modi spotlighted the difference in India’s response to acts of terror under the Congress and BJP rule and stated that when terrorists used to shed our blood, previous governments did nothing, but our government didn’t spare them or their masters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects collectively valued at over Rs 5,400 crore in Gujarat. These projects span key sectors such as railways, roads, power, housing, and urban infrastructure.

A major highlight of the announcements is the dedication of railway projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore. These include the doubling of the 65-km Mahesana–Palanpur rail line (Rs 530 crore), gauge conversion of the 37-km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road line, and the 40-km Bechraji-Ranuj rail line (Rs 860 crore).

(With inputs from agencies)





