Prithvi Shaw’s mixed form carries on in Maharashtra ahead of 2025-26 domestic season

Star opener Prithvi Shaw continued to deliver inconsistent performances with the bat for Maharashtra ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season.



New Delhi: Out-of-favour opener Prithvi Shaw has continued his inconsistent form for Maharashtra ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. Since moving from Mumbai, Shaw has scored two fifties in three innings.

In the Buchi Babu Tournament, he stood out with a fighting 111 off 141 on a turning track, where the rest of the Maharashtra side managed only 92 runs against Chhattisgarh. However, his form saw a dip in the second innings, where he was dismissed for just one, as Chhattisgarh secured a 35-run win. Later, in a Buchi Babu Invitational clash against TNCA President’s XI at Gojan Cricket Ground ‘B’, Shaw once again showcased glimpses of his fine touch.

Shaw gave Maharashtra strong start with half-century

TNCA Presidents XI were boosted by brilliant centuries from Andre Siddharth C (111) and Baba Indrajith (104), while skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul played a steady knock 76 off 134, guiding the team to post 384/9 in their first innings.

In response, Shaw gave Maharashtra a strong start with a half-century. Beginning the day on 47 from 57 balls, he reached the landmark on the very first delivery.

Maharashtra reached 155/2 thanks to a 94-run partnership between Shaw and Harshal Kate. Maharashtra, once in a strong position, lost their grip after Achyuth C V dismissed Shaw for 66 off 96, transferring the momentum towards TNCA President’s XI. Soon after, Kate was also dismissed at 62, leaving Maharashtra struggling at 159/4, as reported by Wisden.

Shaw will look to continue his good form into the upcoming domestic season

The 25-year-old will look to carry his good form into the upcoming matches after a disappointing season last year. Shaw was left out of Mumbai’s squad over fitness and disciplinary concerns, and his struggles deepened when he went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. He eventually made his comeback in the Mumbai T20 League for North Mumbai Panthers, finishing the tournament with 137 runs in five games at an average of 27.40.

