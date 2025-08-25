Home

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan starrer becomes 4th highest-grossing film, beats Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Coolie has emerged as a major global success, becoming one of the top-grossing Tamil films of all time, as it has even surpassed Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part I.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Tamil cinema, few films have managed to capture the audience’s imagination and dominate the box office like Coolie. This action-packed thriller, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, has not only set new benchmarks in the industry but also reaffirmed the superstar’s unparalleled appeal. Released on August 14, 2025, Coolie has swiftly climbed the ranks to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

How much has Coolie earned?

According to Sacnilk’s report, Coolie collected approximately Rs 1.12 crore net across all languages in India on its 12th day. By the end of its second weekend in theatres, Coolie earned Rs 256.75 crore net (Rs 304 crore gross) in India. While the film witnessed a sharp decline in collections post its first Monday, it bounced back during the second weekend with a strong 70% rise on Saturday. The film brought in over Rs 27 crore net during its second weekend in India, marking a solid recovery.

How Coolie manage to beat Ponniyin Selvan-I?

Financially, Coolie has been a juggernaut. Within its first four days, the film grossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. By the end of its second weekend, it had amassed Rs 484 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime collections of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 of Rs 480 crore and securing its position as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film ever. The film’s success isn’t limited to domestic markets; it has also become the highest-grossing Tamil release in North America, with collections exceeding $6.7 million (approximately Rs 56 crore).

More about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Rajinikanth leads the narrative as Devaraj “Deva”, a former coolie union leader entangled in a web of crime and betrayal. The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra in pivotal roles. Adding to the star power, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make special appearances.

Story Highlights

Coolie has grossed over Rs 484 crore worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, supported by a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Upendra. The narrative revolves around Deva’s investigation into his friend’s death, uncovering a complex smuggling network. Coolie has achieved significant success internationally and managed to beat Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Part-I.

Coolie stands as a testament to Rajinikanth's 50 years legacy, enduring charisma and the Tamil film industry's capacity to produce globally resonant cinema.












