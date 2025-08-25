Home

Entertainment

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s action film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki lifetime earnings, collects Rs…

Coolie Box Office on day 12 shows the collection has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 movie Dunki. Check the detailed report here

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is creating a buzz at the box office. Today marks the 12th day since the film’s release, and the superstar’s powerful performance has captivated audiences. In its initial days, the film made record-breaking earnings, crossing the ₹400 crore mark worldwide. Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan also star alongside Rajinikanth. Nagarjuna plays the role of Simon, while Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance as Dahaa.

Day-wise box office collection of Coolie

According to a report by sacnilk, Rajinikanth’s film Coolie earned Rs 10.5 crore on its 10th day and Rs 11.2 crore on the 11th day. The box office figures for Day 12 are yet to be officially revealed. However, according to reports, Coolie’s worldwide gross stood at Rs 498 crore, and based on early estimates for Day 12, the film has already entered the Rs 500 crore club globally.

Meanwhile, Coolie clashed with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. However, War 2 is currently trailing behind Coolie, with its earnings showing a noticeable decline.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie breaks Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki records

Coolie has been breaking records of the big hits, and one of them is that of Shah Rukh Khan. The 2023 release Dunki, was SRK’s third blockbuster, following Pathaan and Jawan in the same year. The movie earned an estimated Rs 470.6 crore worldwide, with approximately Rs 258 crore grossed in the Indian domestic market and Rs 212 crore from the overseas market. With this, Coolie has now surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Not only this, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which earned Rs 464 crore, has also been left behind.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Coolie is the fourth Tamil film to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide. Previously, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Jailer, and Vijay’s Leo attained this achievement.











