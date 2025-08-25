Home

Coolie box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer to get more love and earnings on Ganesh Chaturthi holiday; Eyeing Rs 600 crore

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie to get more money and love on weekday due to Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. Check the detailed report here.



Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: The year 2025 has delivered another hit film – Rajinikanth’s Coolie. The high-octane action film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been roaring at the box office both in India and overseas. Coolie not only became the fastest Tamil film to earn $3.04 million (Rs 25.23 crore) on its premiere day but has also set a new record as the all-time highest-grossing Tamil film in North America, with a collection of $6,719,999 (Rs 55.77 crore). In India, Coolie has grossed over Rs 257 crore within just 11 days. Despite a dip during the weekdays, the film rebounded strongly, reaffirming Rajinikanth’s mass appeal at the box office.

The movie is an ode to Rajinikanth’s legacy, as the kind of energy he displays at his age is simply unbeatable. His fans crave style, charisma, and jaw-dropping action sequences, and that’s exactly what the actor delivers in Coolie. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj understands that a de-aged Rajinikanth is pure mass appeal, and he has executed it seamlessly.

Kanagaraj has ensured that Rajinikanth delivers exactly what every fan craves, and with full confidence. The film is packed with surprises throughout, which has been a key reason why Coolie has received so much love.

Coolie box office collection

Coolie surpassed Rs 257 crore gross with second Sunday’s collection in India. Talking about the worldwide collection, the movie has crossed Rs 568 crore in two weeks. While War 2’s run at the Box Office seems to come to an end, Coolie is still going strong at the Box Office. After seeing a dip on Friday with Rs 5.85 crore Box Office collections, Rajinikanth’s film witnessed growth on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 10.75 crore in India.

Coolie to Get Benefit From Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will boost Coolie’s Box Office collections in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. The film will get more love and money after people get free from pandal hopping. Maharashtra will have more than one holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and the rest of India will get one holiday on August 27, Wednesday. Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Tuesday, August 26 and Ganesh Visarjan will fall on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Coolie Eyeing on Rs 600 Crore

Rajinikanth’s multi-starrer film Coolie has already entered Rs 500 crore club worldwide on day 11. The film has a lot of time at the theatre to perform and get Rs 600 crore worldwide as no other big film is releasing anytime soon. Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files will be releasing on September 5, while the global horror release The Conjuring: Last Rites will release on September 12.











