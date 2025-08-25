Home

New Delhi: Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma is not just a player but an emotional connect. At the age of 37, he may be slowly retiring from cricket, but his popularity and fan following are growing every day. Some recent moments have once again proved that Rohit rules hearts not only on the field but also off it.

Surprise from a little fangirl

An extremely emotional scene was witnessed on Monday when a little fangirl presented Rohit Sharma with a beautiful hand-painted portrait of him. Rohit greeted her with a smile as always, autographed the painting, and also wrote a personal message—“With love and best wishes.” This small gesture won thousands of hearts on social media.

Rohit Sharma in cricketing transition

Talking about his cricketing career, Rohit is currently in a transition phase. In 2024, he retired from the T20 format after leading India to the World Cup win. After this, he also retired from Test cricket in early 2025. However, now there are reports that he may return for the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

New Lamborghini added to luxury car collection

Rohit’s charm is no less even off the field. Recently, he was seen enjoying the rain in a black Range Rover on the streets of Mumbai. But the headlines were made when he added a red luxury Lamborghini Urus SE to his car collection. This car, worth around Rs 4.57 crore, has 800hp power and 950Nm torque, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Personalized number plate attracted attention

To make this car even more special, Rohit Sharma has installed a personalized number plate—3015. This number is a combination of the birth dates of his daughter Samaira (30 December) and son Ahaan (15 November). Interestingly, the sum of these two numbers is 45—which is also Rohit’s jersey number. Earlier, his car had a number plate of 264, which reminds fans of his world-record ODI score.

