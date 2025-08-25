Sachin Tendulkar makes big revelation on son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s engagement, makes it official by…





New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar, known as the God of Indian cricket, has reacted for the first time to the engagement of his son Arjun Tendulkar. His reaction has become a topic of discussion on social media. On August 14, sources told NDTV that Arjun Tendulkar had got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. The engagement took place in a very private ceremony, in which only both families and close friends participated. As soon as the news came out, fans on social media showered congratulations.

Statement of Sachin Tendulkar

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session organized on a social media platform on Monday, when Sachin was asked – “Is Arjun’s engagement true?”, he replied – “Yes, absolutely! We are all very excited about the new phase of Arjun’s life.” His reaction became the official confirmation of this news.

Family introduction of Saaniya Chandhok

Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of famous Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is a big name in the hospitality and food industry. They are associated with prestigious businesses like InterContinental Hotels and Brooklyn Creamery.

Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket journey

Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler who is also capable of contributing with the bat. Playing domestic cricket for Goa, he has taken 37 wickets and scored 532 runs in 17 first-class matches.

He has added 27 wickets and 119 runs in 24 T20 matches. Apart from this, he has 25 wickets and 102 runs in 18 List A matches. Arjun has also played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. In 2023, he took three wickets in four matches, while in 2024 he got a chance to play in just one match.

