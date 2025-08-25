Salakaar director Faruk Kabir recalls his experience with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Lowest level pe bhi…’

Home

Director Faruk Kabir, who began his filmmaking journey as an assistant director on projects featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made a strong impression with his latest project, Salakaar, which premiered on JioHotstar on August 8. The gripping political thriller has garnered attention for its powerful storytelling and impressive performances by a stellar cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, and Mouni Roy. The series has been well-received for its intense narrative and timely themes, further establishing Kabir’s reputation as a filmmaker to watch.

What inspired Faruk Kabir while working with Shah Rukh Khan?

In a chat with India.com, Faruk Kabir was asked about his time working as an assistant director with Shah Rukh Khan on films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, helmed by Aziz Mirza and Asoka, helmed by Santosh Sivan. He said, “Shah Rukh bhai ke sath kaam karte hue maine jo sabse badi cheez seekhi wo thi his kindness and humility, ki aapko humesha real rehna hai, humble rehna hai aur jitna ho sake kind rehna hai. I think ye sabse important lesson hai and of course Shah Rukh bhai ke sath aap ek baar kaam kar lo ek-do projects par toh hard work aapko pata hai ki top most level par bhi hard work karna hai aapko and lowest level par bhi hard work karna hai aapko and film industry hard work ki hi industry hoti hai, idhar hard work ka koi substitute hi nahi hai, aap chahe kaamyab ho ya naa ho apko hard work karna hi padega.” (The biggest thing I learnt while working with Shah Rukh bhai was his kindness and humility, that you have to always remain real, remain humble and remain as kind as possible. I think this is the most important lesson and of course if you work with Shah Rukh bhai once on one or two projects then you work hard, you know that you have to work hard even at the top most level and you have to work hard at the lowest level as well and the film industry is an industry of hard work, here there is no substitute for hard work, whether you are successful or not you will have to work hard.)

What does Faruk Kabir appreciate the most about Shah Rukh Khan?

While speaking further about Bollywood’s King Khan, Faruk said, “What I really appreciate and admire about Shah Rukh bhai is that he enjoys working hard, jaise ek aadmi hota hai, sochta hai ki yaar aaj bahut kaam aa gaya hai, kaafi cheezein karni hai, but he approaches everything with so much passion every time, jisse aapko ye samajh aata hai ki, you have to enjoy the hard work, agar aapko hard work nahi pasand, toh film industry mein apke liye survive karna bahut mushkil hai.” (What I really appreciate and admire about Shah Rukh bhai is that he enjoys working hard, just like a man does, he thinks that friend, today a lot of work has been done, there are a lot of things to do, but he approaches everything with so much passion every time, which makes you understand that, you have to enjoy the hard work, if you don’t like hard work, then it is very difficult for you to survive in the film industry.)

What prank did Shah Rukh Khan play on set with Faruk Kabir?

During the chat, when Faruk was asked about one fond memory that he remembers while working with Shah Rukh Khan, he mentioned that while filming Asoka, Shah Rukh Khan staged a prank on Faruk and other members. He said, “Ek baar set par ek prank ho raha tha aur uss prank mein aisa tha ki Shah Rukh bhai prank kar rahe the kuch fighters ke sath, toh main, Farah Khan aur kuch aur log kahin aur se kuch shooting karke waapas laut rahe the, pack up ho chuka tha aur humein nahi pata tha ki Shah Rukh bhai prank kar rahe aur prank ye tha ki jo fighters wahan maujood the set pe, un mein se do-teen ki Shah Rukh bhai ke sath actually ladaai ho gayi hai. Hum logon ne aate hue duur se dekha toh main aur mere sath ek steadycam wala tha, hum log daudte hue wahan par gaye, usmein thodi humari bhi hathapaai ho gayi thi unn logon se, aur tab tak hum logon calm kiya gaya, Shah Rukh bhai ne bataya ki ye bas ek prank tha aur hum log shaant ho gaye.”

He further said, “Agle din Shah Rukh bhai ne mujhe bola ki bhai sorry yaar, tu pareshaan ho gaya na humare prank se toh I said, nahi Sir, we love you so much ki aapko agar koi kuch kahega, karega ya bolega toh hum log chup nahi baithenge, toh unhone mujhe bahut pyaar se sorry bola, jabki main uss waqt last assistant tha set par, lekin waakai bahut kind aadmi hai wo, sabko ya kisi ko bhi wo andekha nahin karte, agar aapki nazrein unse mili hai toh, kuch bhi karenge, ek nod denge, ya kuch lekin aapko andekha nahi karenge. Agar aap thodi bhi mehnat karte ho toh wo otice kar lenge aapko. In fact, main toh iss industry ki ek bahut choti si machli hoon, lekin koshish karta rahunga, ki ek din Shah Rukh sir mere kisi kaam ko notice karte hue mujhe mauka de ki main unke sath kuch banaa sakun, mujhe iss kaabil samjhe toh mera bahut bada saubhagya hoga, matlab lagega ki haan ishwar ka karam ho gaya.”

