WATCH: Shakib al Hasan dismiss Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan to create T20 history, becomes only first-ever to…

Shakib al Hasan is first cricketer in the history of the game to claim 500 wickets and score 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons all-rounder Shakib al Hasan bowls during CPL 2025 match. (Photo: CPL/Getty Images)

Bangladesh and former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib al Hasan created history in T20I cricket on Sunday, becoming only the 5th bowler in the history of the game to claim 500 wickets. Shakib achieved this remarkable feat when he dismissed former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, caught and bowled for 30 off 26 balls.

The former Bangladesh captain was turning out for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match No. 11 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. Shakib went on to claim 3/11 in a couple of over and then notched up 25 off 18 balls to lift Falcons to a seven-wicket win.

WATCH Shakib al Hasan claim his 500th T20 wicket HERE…

Shakib then sent Kyle Mayers packing for 18 off 13 balls and then dismissed Navin Bidaisee for 1 as the Patriots were restricted to 133 for 9. Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim won the toss and the Falcons chose to bowl first in their last match on home soil in this tournament. A solid effort with the ball and in the field saw three run outs in the final over as the Patriots failed to fire with the bat and lost regular wickets.

Jayden Seales impressed with a threatening and economical set of four overs that saw him return frugal figures of 1/20.

Shakib took the headlines in the Falcon’s fielding effort though, bagging three wickets that saw him make history first player first to take 500 wickets and 7000 runs in T20s. Mohammed Rizwan was his unlucky 500th victim, a return catch was offered and pouched in nonchalant fashion. He was duly rewarded as Player Of The Match.

A total of 133/9 was below par but the Patriots fought hard to restrict the scoring during the chase, a tense encounter bubbled along with Karima Gore playing a decisive hand, scoring his third half century of the tournament to get his side over the line at the last.

Jason Holder bowled the final over with three runs needed off it, the tension was palpable but Gore held his nerve to strike a four down the ground that burst through the hands of the fielder at mid-on hands and sealed the win in front of jubilant home support.

The Falcons chalked up their third win of the campaign to extend their lead at the top of the table by three points over Guyana Amazon Warriors albeit they have played six matches to the Warriors two.

The defeat leaves the Patriots in mid-table with a few injury niggles floating around the camp that will be a concern to Holder and their fans as the tournament progresses deeper.











