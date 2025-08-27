Home

Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit did just one film together, went on to become third highest grosser, film is…

Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit have given many great films in their career. However, this pair appeared on the big screen only once.

Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit are both considered among the most successful stars of Hindi cinema. Both started their careers almost together and both have succeeded in achieving the status of superstars in Bollywood. Sunny and Madhuri have done many films so far. Both of them have also worked together. But this pair has appeared together in only one film on the big screen. Let’s know which film is that of both of them and how it fared at the box office?

Sunny Deol started his career with the 1983 film ‘Betaab’, which proved to be a hit. Madhuri’s Bollywood career started with the 1984 film ‘Abodh’. Both were part of many big films in the 80s and 90s. During this time, both of them also worked together in a film.

Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit’s only film together

The name of the film in which Madhuri Dixit and worked together for the first and last time is ‘Tridev’. This film was released 36 years ago in 1989. Both of them were seen opposite each other in it. Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, actress Sonam, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Dilip Tahil were also part of the film.

What happened at the box office?

Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit won the hearts of the audience when they worked together for the first time. Their pairing was well-liked in Tridev. The film, directed by Rajiv Rai, was made for Rs 2 crore. It collected Rs 8.50 crore at the Indian box office. While its worldwide earnings were recorded at Rs 14 crore.

Became the third-highest-grossing film

Madhuri and Sunny’s film Tridev surprised everyone by earning a lot at the box office. It proved to be the third-highest-grossing film of 1989. That year, only Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff’s ‘Ram Lakhan’ and Salman Khan’s film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ were ahead of Tridev in terms of earnings.

