This festive season, Rado-Switzerland’s vanguard of material innovation and timeless sophistication-unveils a luminous celebration of presence, sentiment, and enduring design with its latest campaign: The Time Is Now. It reminds us that there is no better moment than this one to express our gratitude, our admiration, or our love.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif showcase Rado’s timeless Captain Cook and Centrix Diamonds

Led by global icons and brand ambassadors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the eye- catching campaign honours the quiet brilliance of the present moment-a chance to pause, reflect, and give with intention. In a fast-paced world, Rado watches offer something truly rare: permanence. Not merely worn but remembered.

A Rado timepiece is far more than a gift. It is a heritage in the making-crafted in signature high-tech ceramic and shaped by a design legacy that has always stayed ahead of its time. This is luxury redefined: understated, meaningful, eternal.

Hrithik Roshan and the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph

Sporty yet refined, bold yet effortless – the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph is a statement of duality. Hrithik Roshan wears it with ease, embodying its fusion of precision performance and sophisticated form. Its matt black 43 mm monobloc high-tech ceramic case is paired with polished rose gold-coloured accents, presenting a striking contrast that feels both contemporary and enduring. This wonderfully light and impressively scratch resistant watch is presented on a matt and polished black high-tech ceramic bracelet, secured by a titanium 3-fold clasp for a seamless fit, ensuring an exquisite comfort to the wearer. Powered by the automatic calibre R801 and regulated in five positions for better accuracy, this chronograph is built for precision – whether on rugged terrain or within the quiet elegance of a tailored evening.

“The Captain Cook is not just a watch; it’s a companion. Strong, versatile, and always composed,” shares Hrithik.

Katrina Kaif and the Centrix Diamonds

Sculpted for those who seek grace, the Rado Centrix Diamonds is a poetic study in brilliance and elegance. Adorned with 60 full-cut Top Wesselton diamonds around the bezel and 11 more on a luminous brown mother-of-pearl dial, it is a timepiece designed to enchant at every glance. Crafted with polished rose gold PVD-coated stainless steel and high-tech ceramic links, the Centrix Diamonds is both enduring and ethereal. It houses the calibre R763 automatic movement, enhanced with an anti-magnetic Nivachron™ hairspring for accuracy that lasts across generations.

“The Centrix Diamonds isn’t just beautiful – it carries a quiet power. It’s refined and graceful. It is a truly luxurious work of art,” says Katrina.

More Than a Timepiece – A Gesture That Lasts

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, reflects, “At Rado, we craft timepieces that become part of your story. This campaign is an invitation to celebrate life’s defining moments – with something as enduring as the memories they create.”

With The Time Is Now, Rado invites you to mark the present with something that lives on. Because true luxury isn’t about keeping time – it’s about making it matter.