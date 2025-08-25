Home

This 2-hour-57-minute film’s set was made on huge scale, became blockbuster after its release, has IMDb rating of 8.1, movie name is…, lead actors were…

This film, which was released in the year 1960, became one of the biggest release films of all time, which is now hailed as a cultural phenomenon in Indian Cinema.

In the annals of Indian cinema, there exists a film that transcends mere storytelling—a cinematic odyssey marked by unwavering dedication, artistic obsession, and monumental challenges. The director’s commitment to authenticity and grandeur led to unprecedented efforts in set design, music composition, and storytelling, culminating in a masterpiece that would redefine the standards of filmmaking in India.

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about magnum opus, Mughal-e-Azam, helmed by legendary Late K Asif, which boasted a stellar cast that brought its epic narrative to life. The legendary Late Prithviraj Kapoor portrayed Emperor Akbar with commanding authority, while the iconic Late Dilip Kumar embodied Prince Salim’s passionate defiance. The ethereal Late Madhubala delivered a poignant performance as Anarkali, the courtesan caught in a forbidden love. Their combined performances created a tapestry of emotion and drama that captivated audiences.

What was the storyline?

The film’s narrative unfolds the tumultuous love story between Prince Salim and Anarkali, set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire’s grandeur. Their romance, challenged by societal norms and imperial decree, explores themes of love, duty, and rebellion. The actors’ performances, coupled with the film’s opulent sets and evocative music, rendered it a timeless classic.

What challenges were faced by K Asif during the making of Mughal-e-Azam?

Directed by K. Asif, Mughal-e-Azam faced numerous obstacles during its making. Initially started before India’s independence, the film’s production was halted due to the Partition in 1947. Sets were dismantled, and materials were sold off, leading to significant financial losses. Undeterred, Asif resumed the project years later, assembling a stellar cast including Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Madhubala. Another example of his meticulousness was the iconic song “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya,” for which a grand Sheesh Mahal set was constructed, costing around Rs 15 lakh at the time. The song underwent 105 lyrical revisions, and to achieve the desired echo effect, Lata Mangeshkar recorded it in a bathroom.

How was the box office reception?

The box office performance of Mughal-e-Azam in 1960 was unprecedented. The film grossed approximately Rs 11 crore in India, with a net revenue of Rs 5.5 crore. Considering the average ticket price was less than Rs 1 at the time, this was a monumental achievement. The film sold over 15 crore tickets worldwide during its run, a number that remains unmatched by most modern films due to which it became cultural phenomenon, which has IMDb rating of 8.1.

Mughal-e-Azam remains a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and artistic integrity in filmmaking. Its legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.











