This 28-year-old actress has worked with Triptii Dimri, now all set to make waves in Bigg Boss 19, she is…

Many fans have gone crazy about the beauty of this actress. She has been a part of multiple musical videos and even worked with Triptii Dimri. She is now in ‘Bigg Boss 19 house.

The popular television show Bigg Boss 19 has started. Fans have always liked the show. This time, a contestant from Kashmir has also come in the show. Her name is Farrhana Bhatt. Let’s know who is actress Farrhana Bhatt.

Who is Farrhana Bhatt?

Farrhana Bhatt’s name is also included in the participant list of Bigg Boss 19. This beauty is a peace activist based in Kashmir as well as a popular actress. By becoming a part of Bigg Boss, she shared her story with everyone. The actress has been a part of Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari’s popular film ‘Laila Majnu’. Along with this, she has also displayed her acting skills in ‘Notebook’.

Farrhana Bhatt’s projects

Apart from this, she has been a part of many independent projects. In 2016, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Sunshine Music Tours and Travels’ with Sunny Kaushal. After this, she gradually increased her popularity by becoming a part of many projects.

Know the educational qualification of Farrhana Bhatt

If we look at the educational qualification of the actress, she has a graduation degree in Mass Communication. After this, she learned acting from veteran actor Anupam Kher’s academy. Apart from acting, she is also loved dancing and has been a part of many music videos. Be it a film or a music video, she has won the hearts of people with her performances every time.

What does Farrhana Bhatt do for a living?

Apart from being an actress, she is also a peace activist and is often seen highlighting social problems. Apart from this, she has also mastered Taekwondo and has been a national champion five times. Farrhana Bhatt has a huge fan following on social media. 48 thousand people follow her on Instagram and are desperate for a glimpse of her.

Often, the actress makes the users crazy with her beautiful pictures. Fans are seen showering their love on each of her pictures. Now, her entry in Bigg Boss house has created a lot of excitement among the fans. Her style and on-screen presence is being liked by the fans. Talking about her life on the show, she said that she has been taking care of her family for just 8 years.

The excitement level of the fans was also very high after seeing her entry in the grand premiere, but now it will be interesting to see whether Farhana becomes the winner of this show or appears as a villain.

Story Highlights

Farrhana Bhatt from Kashmir enters the house, instantly grabbing attention.

She has featured in films like Laila Majnu and Notebook.

Farrana was trained at Anupam Kher’s acting academy, dancer, and part of several music videos.

She is a five-time national Taekwondo champion and active peace activist highlighting social issues.











