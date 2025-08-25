Home

This actor from legendary Bollywood family ruined his career after clash with father, marriage also didn’t work; He was…, father was…

Born into the legendary Kapoor family, Rajiv Kapoor’s journey was full of dreams, struggles, broken bonds, and missed chances.

In a family where cinema ran in the veins, Rajiv Kapoor seemed destined for glory. Born on 25 August 1962 in Mumbai, he was the youngest son of the great showman Raj Kapoor. Fondly called Chimpu, he grew up in the limelight but often stood in the shadows of his famous brothers, Rishi and Randhir.

Did Rajiv Kapoor want to be an actor or director?

Rajiv dreamt of being a hero on screen, but his father, Raj Kapoor, wanted him to explore direction instead. Torn between his own passion and his father’s advice, Rajiv chose acting first. Unfortunately, the choice set him on a difficult path where fame remained elusive.

Rajiv debuted in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum, but the film failed to click. He went on to try his luck in movies like Aasmaan, Lover Boy and Zabardast. Nothing worked until Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) came along. Directed by Raj Kapoor himself, the film became a blockbuster, remembered for its boldness and music. Rajiv too found recognition—but the spark didn’t last.

Why did his bond with Raj Kapoor suffer?

Film critic Jayprakash Chouksey once revealed, “Raj Kapoor advised him many times not to pursue acting and instead focus on direction.” But Rajiv was stubborn. Choosing quick projects that flopped only deepened the rift. Reports suggest the father-son relationship was so strained that Rajiv even skipped Raj Kapoor’s funeral, a wound that never healed.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

After struggling as an actor, he shifted to production and direction. He produced Henna (1991), a project close to his father’s heart, directed by Randhir Kapoor. In 1996, Rajiv directed Prem Granth starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Sadly, the film bombed. Later, he starred in Aa Ab Laut Chalein (1999), directed by Rishi Kapoor, but success continued to evade him.

What about his personal life?

Rajiv’s personal world was equally turbulent. He married architect Aarti Sabharwal in 2001, but the marriage ended in divorce by 2003. After that, he lived mostly alone, battling alcohol dependence and loneliness. He later bought a house in Pune but eventually moved back to live with Randhir Kapoor in Chembur.

Did Rajiv ever make a comeback?

Surprisingly, yes. His final film, Toolsidas Junior (2022) released posthumously and won hearts with its warmth and story. It marked a fitting, if bittersweet, return for a man who longed to be remembered as an actor.

How did Rajiv Kapoor die?

On 9 February 2021, Rajiv Kapoor passed away at age 58 after suffering a heart attack at Randhir Kapoor’s home in Chembur. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajiv Kapoor’s life was a mix of hope, heartbreak, and missed opportunities. He belonged to Indian cinema’s first family, yet remained the one Kapoor who could never shine as bright as his legacy promised. Still, his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili and his final bow in Toolsidas Junior ensure that his name will not be forgotten.











