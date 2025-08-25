Home

This film has no hero or heroine, still earning in crores, surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s blockbusters, not Coolie or War 2, film is…

There is a movie at the box office which has been released in theatres, it has been earning crores every day for the last 30 days.



On this Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s much-awaited War 2 hit theatres alongside superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie. While both big releases made headlines, their box office journey has been uneven, War 2 is struggling to maintain momentum, and Coolie is only performing decently.

This film has no superstar, yet it is earning in crores

But amid these star-studded films, one movie has quietly taken over the box office like a storm—an animated feature titled Mahavatar Narasimha. What’s astonishing is that even after 30 days of release, the film continues to earn in crores daily.

Produced by Hombale Films and directed by Ashwin Kumar, the animated spectacle has already grossed close to Rs 300 crore worldwide. On its 30th day, the film collected Rs 4.70 crore in India, marking a massive 168% jump compared to the previous day. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 223.94 crore (across all languages), with overseas earnings of Rs 24 crore, pushing its worldwide tally to Rs 288.24 crore.

Mahavatar Narasimha has created history as the first Indian animated film to near the Rs 300 crore benchmark. The film has even surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Rs 287.71 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (Rs 287.18 crore), becoming the 59th highest-grossing Bollywood film. Its next targets are Housefull 4 (Rs 291.08 crore) and Sooryavanshi (Rs 291.14 crore).

According to early estimates, on Day 31, the film earned between Rs 6–6.50 crore, marking a 28–31% rise compared to its fifth Saturday. With this, Mahavatar Narasimha continues to shine as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, giving tough competition to War 2 and setting a new milestone for Indian animated cinema.

