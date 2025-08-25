Home

Who is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal? Miss Asia 2018 winner, architect, started business with Rs 500, now has Rs 20000000 net worth

With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Tanya Mittal has secured a place in the hearts of her audience. She entered the business world with an investment of only Rs 500 and now…

Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and several contestants have entered the show. Among them is Tanya Mittal, whose journey is truly different and unique. More than just another social media influencer, Tanya is active in multiple fields and serves as an inspiration to millions. From starting her own business with just Rs 500 to winning an international beauty pageant and becoming a motivational voice for countless people, her story already feels like a reality show in itself.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Born on September 27, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal’s life was not easy from the beginning, she was born with a cleft lip, a condition that required multiple surgeries during her childhood. However, instead of letting these difficulties dishearten her, Tanya kept her spirits high. At 19, Tanya entered the business world with an investment of only Rs 500. She founded a brand called Handmade Love, which began by offering handbag accessories. Today, the brand boasts thousands of followers. In addition to her entrepreneurial journey, Tanya stepped into the world of beauty pageants in 2018 and made India proud on the international stage by winning the title of Miss Asia Tourism Universe.

What stands out most in Tanya Mittal’s journey is the balance she has achieved across various fields such as fashion, business, and content creation. With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she has secured a place in the hearts of her audience.

Tanya Mittal claims to be the youngest millionaire

Tanya has also delivered motivational speeches on TEDx, where she often shares her experiences of overcoming challenges and turning dreams into reality. Like many social media stars, she has also been a topic of discussion and debate. Some have questioned her claim of being the “youngest millionaire,” as mentioned in her Instagram bio.

The young social media influencer has volunteered with various organizations, including Girl Up and Pink Legal, to advocate for women’s equality. However, that is not all. She also serves as the Associate Director of the Bliss Foundation, which works to uplift impoverished communities. In addition, Tanya has adopted a small village near her hometown of Gwalior and acts as a foster mother to two children, supporting their education and other essential needs.

Tanya Mittal’s net worth

Tanya Mittal has a monthly income of Rs. 6 lakhs, with her primary source of earnings coming from advertising her company and products. According to her Instagram bio, she is the youngest millionaire. If reports are to be believed, the social media influencer has a net worth of Rs. 2 crores.

Coming to Tanya Mittal’s entry in Bigg Boss, she has entered Bigg Boss 19 and is ready to add glamour and drama, along with motivation. But one thing is for sure, she will not be able to escape anyone’s eyes.

Let’s see how her journey goes in Bigg Boss house.











