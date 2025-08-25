Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Will Shehbaz Badesha make surprise entry after a week in Salman Khan’s show? Secret room pic sparks buzz

Bigg Boss 19 opened with a bang as 16 celebrities entered the house, but one shocking twist already has fans buzzing.

The curtain finally lifted on Bigg Boss 19 with a glamorous premiere. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show welcomed 16 celebrities from diverse fields, including actors, singers, influencers, and more. Each contestant walked in with hopes of surviving the unpredictable journey inside television’s most-watched house.

Who faced the first big clash?

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the Fans Ka Faisla face-off between YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and Punjabi singer Shehbaz Badesha. Audience votes favoured Mridul, securing him a spot inside the house. Shehbaz, however, was shown the exit at the gate, or so it seemed.

Is Shehbaz Badesha really out?

Speculation is running wild that Shehbaz has not left the show entirely. If whispers are true, he has been shifted to a secret room, a strategy Bigg Boss has used before. Fans remember how Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were hidden during BB 13, only to make dramatic comebacks later. Reports suggest Shehbaz may walk into the main house after a week.

Adding to the mystery, Shehbaz himself posted a heartfelt thank-you on Instagram, keeping the curiosity alive. Buzz also hints at Khushi Dubey being another potential wild card entry this season.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What’s the theme this year?

This season runs on the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.” The concept borrows from the idea of democracy, though the exact format of how contestants will adapt to this remains under wraps. If Bigg Boss history is anything to go by, it will play a massive role in tasks, nominations, and power shifts inside the house.

Who are the confirmed contestants?

The lineup for Bigg Boss 19 is a mix of fresh and familiar faces. Alongside Neelam, the full list includes:

Gaurav Khanna

Amaal Mallik

Ashnoor Kaur

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Zeishan Qadri

Baseer Ali

Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya Mittal

Kunickaa Sadanand

Nataila Janoszek

Pranit More

Nehal Chudasama

Mridul Tiwari

Farhana Bhatt

Each contestant brings their own fan base and personality, ensuring fiery clashes and alliances ahead.

What’s next for Bigg Boss 19?

While the show has only just begun, twists are already reshaping the game. With Shehbaz’s rumoured re-entry and the looming wild cards, the first week itself promises high drama.

Salman Khan’s powerful hosting and the democratic theme add further weight to the season, making Bigg Boss 19 one of the most unpredictable editions yet.











