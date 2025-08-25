Home

China is worried that India has now joined the ranks of countries that have laser weapon technology.

New Delhi: China is very disturbed by India’s advancement in the defence sector. India, on Saturday, 23 August, successfully tested its first Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS). In this testing, India showed the ability to shoot down three different targets simultaneously. These included two high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles and a multi-copter drone, which were targeted with Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), V-Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORADS) and a laser-based directed energy weapon.

China extremely disturbed by India’s IADWS

With this test, India has now joined the list of countries having laser weapons, which includes countries like China and America. This system is India’s first major experiment towards a multi-layered security shield, which will become a part of the National Air Defense Shield in the coming time. China has already displayed its bitterness, and it has also started raising questions about this capability of India.

What did China say about IADWS?

The Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, the Global Times, quoted a defence expert as saying that “the integration of laser weapons in this short-range system is a notable feature, but its operational effectiveness is yet to be proven, because it is easy to conduct such tests in a pre-determined environment, but the war environment is different.” At the same time, Wang Yanan, Chief Editor of Beijing’s Aerospace Knowledge Magazine, said that the inclusion of laser weapons in the air defence system is an attention-grabbing step and raised questions on its operational reliability.

India joins the elite club

According to Wang, testing done in a preset training scenario cannot fully test the conditions of real war. That is, China clearly indicated that India has shown the technology, but the real challenge will be when it is used in difficult and dangerous conditions. This statement reflects China’s worry that India has now joined the ranks of countries that have laser weapon technology, a club that Beijing has always considered selective. India has now joined the league of countries like America, Russia, China, Britain, Germany, and Israel, which have laser defence systems.

Why is China uneasy over India’s new weapon system?

The air defence that India has tested is the same technology on which China bases its anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) policy, so that it can maintain dominance in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. India’s laser weapons can also stop drones and cruise missiles, which has raised questions on China’s strategy. This is the reason why China is trying to downplay India’s achievement.

China knows that as soon as this system becomes operational, India will have multi-layer security, which will be able to stop everything from unmanned drones to low-flying aircraft and cruise missiles.

