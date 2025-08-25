Home

Sports

Yash Dhull’s inspiring comeback story marked by DPL centuries and Duleep Trophy call-up after life-threaning…

Yash Dhull scored two centuries and over 350 runs, a strike rate of 172, 16 sixes and 44 fours during the Delhi Premiere league 2025 after going through a life threatning heart surgery.

Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull’s impressive performance in Delhi Premiere league 2025 includes includes two centuries, over 350 runs in six games, a strike rate of 172, 16 sixes and 44 fours.The stats are brilliant, but so is his story, particularly what unfolded between the two DPL seasons.

A year ago, Dhull missed the first edition of the DPL due to a heart condition. Doctors later found out a 17 mm hole in his heart, making surgery unavoidable. Though he attempted a return post-surgery, his body wasn’t ready to handle the intense pressure.

Yash missed first edition of the DPL due to a heart condition

“The doctor clearly said there was no option other than surgery. For a month, I couldn’t even get out of bed. The medicines were so strong that my body wasn’t responding well. My heart rate and BP would shoot up, and I had to back off many times,” Dhull tells CNN-News18 CricketNext.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The doctor clearly said a hurried return could be dangerous. He was sluggish from heavy medication. Dhull took a step back and allowed himself some time, since he had no choice but to give in to the situation.

“I decided to go slow on myself. I had a month and a half to recover and get ready for Ranji Trophy,” he said.

Dhull made an inspiring comeback following his heart surgry

The move proved successful as Dhull returned fully fit to Delhi’s Ranji Trophy squad. In the October 2024 clash against Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he made his presence felt with an impressive knock. While Delhi’s batting lineup collapsed against Washington Sundar and Gurjapneet Singh, Dhull stood tall with an unbeaten 105.

“That innings holds a special place in my heart. It was a pressure game; the opposition was strong. I was aiming to play as long as possible. Even my family had doubts if I could play that longer. But I went for it, played the entire day and got the hundred. It still feels special,” Dhull said.

The 24-year-old has showcased a great desire for runs in the 2025 DPL. His centuries against Central Delhi and New Delhi highlighted his grit and determination.

“Before the season, it was very clear to me that the DPL was extremely important. I had been preparing for this tournament for a long time because it gives players a platform to come back and make a name again,” he said.

“Because of the surgery, I had fallen behind and couldn’t play for a long time. That’s why when I made my comeback, emotions took over. Just being able to play again was tough, so returning to the field was a very emotional moment for me,” he added.

Dhull’s career took a flight after he guided India to their fifth U19 World Cup victory. He was signed by the Delhi Capitals the same year, later was released by the team before IPL 2025. He also went unsold as he was unable to attract any buyer at the mega auction.

“Yes, I was disappointed during the IPL, but I told myself that I have to perform wherever I get chances. I’ve kept my target simple – whenever I get an opportunity, I will play well,” he said.

Dhull on the lessons he learned from Pant and Ponting during his time in Delhi Capitals

It was veery helpful for Dhull to share the Delhi Capitals’ dressing room with former coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant. Despite having four games and fewer opportunities, the lessons learned were enlightening. Even though the setbacks were painful at times, Dhull has always tried to get better, learning from Pant and Ponting.

“Pant and Ponting always used to tell me, ‘Wait for your right time, and keep yourself ready.’ That’s exactly what I did. I kept improving step by step. I believe that ups and downs are necessary in life because they teach you the most,” Dhull said.

“I never had self-doubt. My family always supported me, and I kept faith that when the right time comes, I’ll perform well,” he added.

The rising star who overcame a heart surgery with his grit and determination is now taking things one step at a time.

“I’ve made a few changes in my approach. Earlier, I used to think too much about the future or the past. But when you’re stuck in either, you miss out on the opportunities in the present because your mind is elsewhere. For me, it’s important now to stay in the present and make the most of every chance and every game that comes my way. I don’t think too much about what lies ahead, nor do I dwell on what’s behind. I try to stay in the present and enjoy each moment,” he added.

Story Highlights

Yash Dhull has been in an impressive form, as he scored two centuries and over 350 runs Dhull missed the inaugural season of Delhi Premiere League due to a heart surgey Doctors cautioned Dhull not to rush his comback as his body won’t be able to handle such intense pressure Dhull made his comeback in October 24 to Delhi’s Ranjhi Trophy team with a bang Dhull recalls his time with Delhi Capitals camp and the lessons he learned from Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting.











