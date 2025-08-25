Home

You won’t believe why Parveen Babi was dropped from Silsila; it wasn’t because of Rekha or Jaya

Parveen Babi was replaced by Rekha in Silsila due to…, she blamed Amitabh Bachchan; Reason was not Jaya Bachchan Rekha

Late actress Parveen Babi delivered outstanding performances in numerous films throughout her career. However, there was one notable project from which she was dropped. While she had worked with Amitabh Bachchan in several films, she lost out on a major role in one of his most talked-about movies.

Initially, Silsila was set to star Parveen Babi and Smita Patil alongside Amitabh. However, both actresses were eventually replaced by Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. This sudden change in cast sparked rumours and made headlines, especially since it was reportedly Amitabh Bachchan who suggested the replacements.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila was released in 1981 and went on to become a box office success and a cinematic milestone.

People have not been able to forget Yash Chopra’s 1981 directorial Silsila to date. The songs are still in trend. Let us tell you that in this film, veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor shared the screen. Years later, Bollywood’s very famous villain Ranjeet has revealed that for Silsila, not Jaya but some other actress was cast with Rekha and Amitabh.

In an interview with ANI, Ranjeet opened up about his bond with Parveen Babi and said she was upset after she was not cast in the famous film. He said, “She (Parveen) was my dear friend… she was all alone. She was a beautiful lady. Always smiling and we used to call her ‘fawada’ (spade) because of her teeth. Once she was very upset and she was crying. I asked her ‘Kya hua (what happened) Parveen’. We were in Kashmir and I don’t mind quoting because it’s a fact. A film was made, Silsila, and Parveen Babi was the original heroine, but she was asked to leave. And because of a gimmick controversy, they cast Rekha and Jaya Bhaduri in the film, otherwise it was Parveen and Rekha.”

Ranjeet also mentioned that the film was originally planned with Rekha and Parveen Babi, but due to some controversy, Jaya Bachchan was cast instead, and the film was ultimately made with Rekha and Jaya.

Why was Parveen Babi replaced by Jaya Bachchan in Silsila?

It was Amitabh Bachchan who had advised Yash Chopra to reconsider casting Parveen Babi in Silsila. The actress reportedly got so possessive about her costumes during Silsila filming that she was adamant about carrying them with her all the time. This behaviour raised concerns on set.

Parveen Babi passed away in January 2005. Her body was found three days later in her Mumbai apartment. The autopsy indicated that her death was due to multiple organ failure.











