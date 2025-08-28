Home

Bad news for Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna starrer Coolie as Madras HC rejects plea for…

15 days after Coolie release, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan starrer has received a setback from the Madras High Court.

Rajinikanth’s film Coolie has received a big setback from the Madras High Court. A few days after the release of the film, the filmmakers had approached the court against the A certificate given by the censor board. But Sun Pictures has not got any relief from the court either. The court has made it clear that people below 18 years of age cannot watch this film in theaters. The makers had filed a petition in the court and appealed that Coolie be given a U/A certificate under Section 5 of the Copyright Act of 1957. But this appeal was rejected by Justice TV Tamilsevi.

Bad news for Coolie makers

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, who was representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the court, said that the production house was well aware of the cuts that the censor board had asked to make in the film for a U/A certificate. He said that this Rajinikanth starrer film has been given an A certificate because it has scenes of threats, brutal murders, smoking and drinking. The makers were not ready to delete these scenes, after which the censor board gave the film an A certificate.

What did Coolie makers say?

Advocate J Ravindran, who appeared on behalf of the makers of Coolie in the court, said that such fight scenes are common in Tamil films. He also said that the film team had removed the objectionable language and blurred the alcohol scene following the orders of the CBFC. During this, he cited films like KGF in the court and said that Coolie does not glorify violence. However, the court did not accept the argument of the lawyer representing the makers of Coolie and rejected the petition.

Box office collection of Coolie

The film may not have got any relief from Madras High Court, but this Rajinikanth film has crossed the 500 crore mark worldwide at the box office. The film has done a business of more than 270 crores at the domestic box office in 15 days. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nagarjuna has appeared in the role of a villain in it. Aamir Khan was also seen doing a cameo in the film.

Story Highlights

Madras High Court rejected Coolie’s censor rating from “A” to “U/A,”. CBFC cited scenes of threats, brutal murders, smoking, and drinking; makers refused to delete them. Coolie team claimed such action is common in Tamil cinema, citing KGF’s blurred alcohol scenes.











