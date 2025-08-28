Home

From Ghar Wapasi to Pop Kaun?, check out these complete family drama web series on OTT platform, streaming on…

These series’, which are available on popular OTT platform present a mix of comedy, drama, and emotional storytelling, making them ideal for family viewing sessions.

If you’re searching for Hindi family dramas to enjoy with your loved ones, JioHotstar offers a diverse collection of heartwarming and humorous series. These shows are known for their engaging storytelling, relatable characters, and family-friendly content. Here are seven notable Hindi family drama series available on the platform.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai- (IMDb rating: 9.0)

A cult classic sitcom that delves into the lives of an upper-class Gujarati family in Mumbai. The show humorously portrays the generational and class differences within the family, especially between the sophisticated Maya Sarabhai and her middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha. With its sharp wit and memorable characters, it’s a timeless favorite.

Ghar Waapsi- (IMDb rating: 8.2)

This series follows Shekhar, who returns to his hometown of Indore after losing his job in Bengaluru. As he hides this truth from his family, the show explores themes of self-discovery, familial bonds, and the challenges of modern life. It’s a touching narrative that resonates with many.

