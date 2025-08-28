Home

Entertainment

Guru Randhawa faces backlash for allegedly sensualising ‘schoolgirls’ in Azul music video, names them…, ‘Shocking behaviour…’, say netizens

Guru Randhawa celebrated the song ‘Azul’, however netizens raised concern of him portraying school girls in a wrong way. Scroll down to read more.

Guru Randhawa’s new song ‘Azul’ may be trending, but it is also facing criticism due to its content. The song has been accused of showing schoolgirls sensually. People have different opinions about the song. Some are against it, while some are speaking in its support. Some people have accused the song of spoiling the image of schoolgirls and comparing it to a liquor brand. In the song ‘Azul’, Guru Randhawa is seen in the role of a photographer who goes to an all-girls school for a class photo. People are complaining that where innocence should be seen, obscenity is instead seen.

Guru Randhawa in trouble?

People say that Guru Randhawa has not only ‘sensualised’ the school girls but also compared them to different liquor brands that are available for sale. After the post went viral, it also caught the attention of Sonam Kapoor. The actress responded by liking the post. Guru Randhawa has been facing heavy criticism since the release of the music video.



Many women have accused the singer of showing young girls in a bad light. Some people have said that the video only promotes wrong ideas. All the women seen in the music video are adults who are playing the role of schoolgirls.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Netizens strongly react to Guru Randhawa’s music video

A user wrote, “This was the first thing that shocked me on seeing the music video. It is 2025, and people still do not understand the impact of such things on social media. Surely, school children absorb this and knowingly or unknowingly believe that it is okay to show school girls like this!” Another user said, “I was scared after watching the music video.”

Another penned, “People do not understand that cinema and music have a very deep impact on people, especially in India, and we see it in the behaviour of men in our society. These artists do not care about the social impact. They just want their music to sell. Such videos help them earn money.”











