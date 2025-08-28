Home

Meet actor who’s father wanted him to become a tailor, today he is a successful actor, her daughter is a superstar, he is…

This boy seen in the photo, his father wanted to make him a tailor master. However, over the years his fate changed, today his daughter is rules the film industry.

It is not easy to shine in Bollywood. But those who are destined to have this shine, all their previous planning fades in front of this shine. This child, seen on the left in the picture, also turned out to be the owner of such a fate. His father wanted to make him a tailor by giving him a needle, thread, and a machine. But the weaving of the web of fate was creating something else. Instead of working as a tailor, this young man reached Bollywood, and after coming here he became Crime Master Gogo. Do you recognize who this man with an innocent face is? This is Shakti Kapoor.

Father wanted to make him a tailor

Shakti Kapoor is over seventy years old. He started his career in 1977 with a movie called Khel Khiladi. His parents had named him Sunil Sundarlal Kapoor. But he changed his name for the sake of films. Because there were already two great stars with this name in the industry. Shakti Kapoor’s father always wanted him to become a tailor. But Shakti Kapoor became an actor. His father did not like this profession of his at all. His mother used to get angry, especially when he played the role of a villain. After watching his movie Insaaniyat Ka Dushman, his mother left the theatre halfway and later got angry with Shakti Kapoor.

Daughter is also a superstar

Shakti Kapoor himself is active in the film industry; his daughter has also become a superstar. Even Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif cannot match her innocence. We are talking about Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in the year 2010 through the movie Teen Patti, for which she also received the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. However, she got real recognition from Aashiqui 2. Shraddha Kapoor also received the Big Star Entertainment Award for this film.

