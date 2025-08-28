Home

4 new expressways at Delhi-NCR, to reduce traffic at Gurgaon, Noida, and…, benefit Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and…

Delhi-NCR may get four new highways and expressways that will ease traffic in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad. It will also provide a major connectivity boost to nearby states including Punjab, H

Delhi-NCR may get four new highways and expressways that will ease traffic in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad. It will also provide a major connectivity boost to nearby states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. These projects have already received approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The traffic in Delhi-NCR will be reduced. The daily congestion that commuters face during morning and evening hours will no longer be a persistent problem. They will shorten travel distances between Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad turning hours-long journeys into minutes.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, along with the Uttar Pradesh government, Delhi government, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is working at full speed to complete these projects. Once ready, commuters will enjoy smoother and traffic-free travel.

1. Elevated Road from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar

An elevated road is planned between Dhaula Kuan in Delhi and Manesar to address traffic jams on the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway. The proposal has already been cleared in a meeting between Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. The plan will be finalized in the coming months.

2. Five-Kilometer Tunnel from Dwarka to Vasant Kunj

To ease congestion between Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, a five-kilometer underground tunnel is being constructed. It will run from Shiv Murti (Dwarka Expressway) near Mahipalpur to Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj). The tunnel will be signal-free, enabling vehicles to move at high speed.

According to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the project will be executed by NHAI at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,500 crore. It will have six lanes and has already received approval from Minister Nitin Gadkari.

3. Pushta Road Link to National Highway-9

To improve access to the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Yamuna embankment road (Pushta Road) is being connected to National Highway-9. With clearances from Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, NHAI is set to begin work on this project.

The road will help ease pressure on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The plan involves either an eight-lane ground-level expressway or a six-lane elevated road along the Yamuna embankment. Once completed, the project is expected to directly benefit nearly one million people.

4. Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) – Delhi’s Third Ring Road

Recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Urban Extension Road-2 is being referred to as Delhi’s third ring road. This 75-kilometer, six-lane highway will greatly reduce travel time across Delhi-NCR, particularly between Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida.

Over the next few years, the project is expected to completely transform transportation in the Delhi-NCR region.











