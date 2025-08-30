Home

News

4 times bigger than Tesla Gigafactory, steel equal to that used in 100 Eiffel Towers; Anant Ambani announces enormous megacomplex, its features…

Anant Ambani said that this complex will be spread over 4.4 crore square feet.

(Image: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, in his first speech at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL), gave information about the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex being built in Jamnagar. Anant said that this complex will be four times bigger than the Tesla Gigafactory. He also announced new projects worth more than Rs 75,000 crore.

Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex

Anant Ambani explained in detail the progress of the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex in his first AGM speech. He said that this complex will be spread over 4.4 crore square feet. It will use 34 lakh cubic meters of concrete and 7 lakh tonnes of steel, which is equal to the steel used in 100 Eiffel Towers.

Giga Energy Complex will have a 1 lakh km-long cable

Anant Ambani said that the Giga Energy Complex will have a 1 lakh km-long cable. This cable is as long as it would take to go to the moon and come back. He also said that more than 50,000 employees are working fast, and modern technology is being used in the construction.

Anant Ambani announced several new projects. These include a 1.2 MT PVC plant in Nagothane, an expanded facility of CPVC and 20 lakh PTA in Dahej and a 1 MT speciality polyester facility in Palghar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Anant Ambani announces several projects

Anant Ambani said, “Our Hazira carbon fibre facility will be one of the three largest facilities in the world. It will work for aerospace, defence and modern materials. We are on the way to building an autonomous refinery in Jamnagar.”

He further said that Reliance’s oil and gas production business has achieved a record EBITDA of Rs 21,188 crore ($2.5 billion). This is due to higher production from the Krishna-Godavari basin and CBM.

Plans to start new drilling

Anant Ambani said, “KG-D6 production has increased by 4% to 28 MMSCMD gas and 21,000 BOPD. We plan to add more new wells in the next financial year,” adding that RIL is focusing on infrastructure development in the KG D6 block and plans to start new drilling in 2026.

“In the KG basin, we are focusing on infrastructure development. New drilling will be done in 2026. CBM production has increased by 30% to 0.8 MMSCMD. This is due to India’s first 40-well multilateral drilling campaign. The second campaign is already underway,” said Anant Ambani.

Anant Ambani shared the plans of Reliance Industries and the company’s contribution to the energy sector. He said that the company is focusing on the use of renewable energy and modern technology to help India become self-reliant in the field of energy.

HIGHLIGHTS

Anant Ambani announces an enormous megacomplex in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani gave information about the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex.

The Jamnagar complex will be four times bigger than the Tesla Gigafactory.

This complex will be spread over 4.4 crore square feet.

Anant Ambani shared the plans of Reliance Industries and the company’s contribution to the energy sector. He said that the company is focusing on the use of renewable energy and modern technology to help India become self-reliant in the field of energy.











