Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit appeared only once together in a film, it also starred this celebrated actor, the film was.., earned Rs…

Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit appeared only once together in a film, it also starred this celebrated actor, the film was.., actor was.., earned Rs…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, we often witness some sizzling on-screen pairings that sometimes make us swoon over them as if they are a real-life couple. Among the many such unforgettable pairings in Bollywood, one duo that really resonated with the audience but shone only for a brief time was Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit. While both actors have long career trajectories, this duo appeared together on the big screen only once. But what’s even more surprising is that their film couldn’t deliver as expected and turned out to be a major disappointment.

The only time when Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit appeared together

Celebrated actor Akshay Kumar started his career in the early 90s, whereas Madhuri Dixit was already an established name and was dominating the industry with her graceful moves at that time. Both the actors were powerful performers in their own right, but still, they only got to share the screen just once. They appeared together in the film Aarzoo, which was released in the year 1999 and directed by Lawrence D’Souza.

How much did Aarzoo earn?

Made on a budget of Rs 8 crores, this film featured Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Amrish Puri, Laxmikant Berde, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Joshi, and Anil Nagrath were other actors in the supporting cast. However, despite this star-studded cast, the film couldn’t make a mark and collected less than Rs 6 crores, less than its budget.

When did Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit share screen space before Aarzoo?

However, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit weren’t sharing the frame for the first time. While they hadn’t worked together in a film before, they appeared together in the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, where Akshay Kumar made a cameo appearance. Although his role was small, but left a lasting impact.

Speaking of their individual journeys, Madhuri Dixit made her debut in the year 1984 with the film Abodh, and soon after that, became a sensation and ruled Bollywood for decades. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar entered the world of showbiz in the early 90s. He carved a niche for himself in comedy and action films but later went on to become one of the most bankable stars.

While Aarzoo couldn’t deliver commercially or critically, it still remains to be remembered as the only film where we got to witness the two celebrated stars together.

