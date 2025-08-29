BVK Group Completes Takeover of GKD India to Operate as WMW Industries





BVK Group, a leading Indian conglomerate in advanced industrial woven mesh and filtration solutions, and GKD Group, global market and technology leader in technical mesh and filtration solutions for industry and architecture, have officially announced the successful completion of its demerger concluding their decade-long joint venture under the entity GKD India Ltd.

GKD India was established in 2011, the joint venture brought together German precision engineering and cost-effective Indian manufacturing, the company built a reputation for delivering high-performance, woven filtration mesh and fabrics tailored to complex industrial applications.

This acquisition, executed in the previous fiscal year, results in BVK Group acquiring 100% equity in the joint venture, which will now operate under the banner of WMW Industries Ltd.

The acquisition was mutually agreed upon and amicably concluded, between both multi-generational family-ownedorganizations, acknowledging the need to independently pursue evolving market strategies and growth trajectories. No financial details were disclosed as part of the transaction.

“The transition reflects our readiness to independently scale operations, invest in smart manufacturing, build a broader customer base in India and expand our global footprint,” said Mr. Harsh Khaitan, Director BVK Group.

With this acquisition, WMW becomes India’s largest,integrated woven mesh solutions provider, with operations certified under IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45000.

A new Leed platinum rated manufacturing facility is set to go live by November 2025, enabling WMW to accelerate its outreach with a focus onsustainable & customized solutions and application-specific woven technical mesh innovations across industrial verticals forenergy, automotive, industrial filtration, architecture and solid-liquid separation technologies.





