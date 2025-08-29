Home

Dilshan Madushanka’s last-over hat-trick secures stunning win for Sri Lanka over Zimbabwe

ZIM vs SL: In the first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare ground, Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka achieved a major milestone by taking a hat-trick.

Dilshan Madushanka. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: The Sri Lankan team is currently on a tour of Zimbabwe, where it has gone to play a 2-match ODI and three T20 match series. The first match of this ODI series was played at Harare ground, the end of which was quite exciting. In the first ODI match, the host Zimbabwe team needed 10 runs to win in the last over, in which Dilshan Madushanka, bowling for Sri Lanka, took a hat-trick and ensured his team’s victory. Due to Madushanka’s brilliant bowling, the Zimbabwean team was able to score only 291 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs and had to face defeat by 7 runs.

How was the start of Dilshan Madushanka in the match?

When Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka was brought in to bowl the last over in the first ODI, Sikandar Raza was batting for Zimbabwe at that time, who had played an innings of 92 runs. Madushanka bowled Raza on the first ball of the over and sent him back to the pavilion. After this, Madushanka took the wicket of Brad Evans on the second ball, while on the third ball, Madushanka completed his hat-trick by dismissing Nagarwa.

What is an interesting fact?

Interestingly, this is only the second hat-trick seen in the ODI format in the year 2025, before this Sri Lankan bowler Maheesh Theekshana had done this feat during the tour of New Zealand in January. Dilshan Madushanka is only the 8th player to take a hat-trick in the ODI format for Sri Lanka.

What happened in the match?

Talking about the first ODI match of the series played at Harare ground, Sri Lankan team batting first scored 298 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs, in which Pathum Nissanka scored 76 while Janith Liyanage scored an unbeaten 70 runs. In response, Zimbabwe’s team lost half of its team at a score of 161 at one time, but from here Sikandar Raza along with Tony Myonga handled the innings and tried to take the team towards victory but he could not succeed in it.

Sikandar Raza played an innings of 92 runs in 87 balls in this match, while Myonga remained unbeaten after scoring 43 runs. While Madushanka took 4 wickets in bowling for Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando took three wickets. The second match of this ODI series will be played on 31 August at Harare ground.











