Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam, Head of the Department of Reproductive Medicine at Chennai Maaruti Medical Center Hospitals and Genesis IVF Advanced Fertility Centre, was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award by the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction at their annual conference held recently at AIIMS, Vijayawada.

This coveted award is conferred on only one individual from each state, nationwide each year. The 2025 award recognises Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam’s 36 years of pioneering service in reproductive medicine and women’s health. The award celebrates her pioneering role in achieving India’s first capsule test-tube baby, a ground-breaking technique that offers a safe, cost-effective, and government-approved method of assisted conception. She is also credited with blastocyst culturing and transferring technologies, an advanced In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, bringing hope to over 50,000 elderly aged couples through this advanced method.

The Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction conference, a premier scientific event, brought together hundreds of leading Fertility consultants from across the country along with eminent global experts in the field of reproductive medicine. During the felicitation ceremony, several physicians highlighted Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam’s remarkable contributions to reproductive medicine, including her pioneering work in providing specialised treatment even to the elderly couples in line with ICMR guidelines.

Dr. Nirmala earned her Doctorate in Philosophy (Ph.D) in the field of medicine by researching the molecular biology of gametes, leading to the discovery of a treatment method that delivers exceptionally high success rates in reproductive medicine technologies. Approved by the government, this method has become a boon for couples facing recurrent IVF failures and for men with very low sperm counts.

With a strong belief in knowledge sharing, Dr. Nirmala shares her insights, research, and experiences in the field of reproductive medicine to the next generation doctors. It is to be noted that Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam was honoured with the Tamil Nadu Best Doctor Award and several other accolades for her outstanding contributions to reproductive medicine, conferred by the Chief Minister, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, and by the Indian Medical Association.