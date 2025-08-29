Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film fails to cross Rs 250 crore mark, earns just Rs…

Home

On its fifteenth day, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, saw a significant decline in its box office numbers, collecting just Rs 1.50 crore. Check detailed reports!

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, continues to face sharp decline in box office numbers. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which saw a strong opening weekend, has witnessed a significant fall in its earnings on fifteenth day.

War 2 box office collection day 15

On its second Thursday, the YRF action thriller managed to earn Rs 1.50 crore net across all languages, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. As of now, War 2’s total Indian net collection stands at approximately Rs 231 crore.

War 2 saw an impressive start, collecting Rs 52 crore on Day 1, with its Hindi and Telugu versions contributing maximum. On Day 2, it had a great 11.25% growth, earning Rs 57.85 crore. However, by weekend, the film saw a sharp dip, grossing Rs 33.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 32.65 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it saw a significant 73% decline, earning Rs 8.75 crore.

The film wrapped up is first week collection to Rs 204.25 crore net in India. The second weekend saw an upswing, with ₹4 crore on Friday, ₹6.85 crore on Saturday, and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. Weekdays witnessed another decline, cumulating its Week 2 collection with Rs 231.25 crore.

War 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: ₹52 crore

Day 2: ₹57.35 crore

Day 3: ₹33.25 crore

Day 4: ₹32.65 crore

Day 5: ₹8.75 crore

Day 6: ₹9 crore

Day 7: ₹5.75 crore

Day 8: ₹5 crore

Day 9: ₹4 crore

Day 10: ₹6.85 crore

Day 11: ₹7.25 crore

Day 12: ₹2.15 crore

Day 13: ₹2.75 crore

Day 14: ₹2.5 crore

Day 15: ₹ 1.50 crore (Early estimates)

Total Collection: ₹ 231.25 Cr

About War 2

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The spy thriller will stream on Netflix, as it has acquired its digital rights. Although, makers are yet to announce its exact release date, but Bollywood films normally arrive on OTT within six to eight weeks of their theatrical run. Following this timeline, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer might have its OTT release between September 25 and October 9.

On Day 15, War 2 m anaged to earn Rs 1.50 crore net across all languages As of now, War 2’s total Indian net collection stands at Rs 231.25 crore War 2 is expected to stream on Netflix between September 25 and October 9.











