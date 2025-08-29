Home

Chandrayaan-5 to be launched from Japanese rocket: India’s ISRO and Japanese JAXA to collaborate to study moon’s south pole

PM Modi welcomed the agreement between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a 2-day visit to Japan on Friday, 29 August 2025. During this, he participated in the 15th India-Japan Summit held in Tokyo. Many MoUs were signed in the presence of PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba at the summit.

India and Japan to collaborate for Chandrayaan-5 mission

An important agreement has been signed between India and Japan regarding the Chandrayaan-5 mission. This mission will be a joint operation of the space agencies of both countries, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). In this, both will study the south pole of the moon together. PM Modi welcomed the agreement between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission under the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) programme.

Japan to invest in India

At the summit, PM Ishiba talked about investing 10 trillion yen (about 6 lakh crore rupees) in India in the next 10 years. At the same time, PM Modi also invited PM Ishiba to come to India for the next India-Japan Summit

PM Modi’s 8th visit to Japan

This is PM Modi’s 8th visit to Japan as Prime Minister. Local artists welcomed him with the Gayatri Mantra at a hotel in Tokyo. During this, he also met NRIs and participated in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. In this conference, there was a discussion on strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

Before leaving, he wrote on social media that the purpose of this visit is to strengthen the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan. From Japan, PM Modi will reach China on August 31.

Addressing a joint press briefing after bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi said, “We welcome the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Our active participation has gone beyond the limits of the earth and will become a symbol of mankind’s progress in space.”

