He owns companies like Info Edge India Limited, which operates popular platforms such as Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com. He is also co-Promoter, Managing Director, and CEO of Info Edge India Limited.

Noida is known as the tech and startup hub of North India and is also fast becoming home to many entrepreneurs who have built empire worth billions on the basis of their hard work and innovative ideas. These names have become the identity of not only Noida but the entire country.

Let's know about the top 10 richest people of Noida whose wealth is in thousands of crores:

Hitesh Oberoi is the co-promoter, Managing Director, and CEO of Info Edge India, a leading Indian internet company that owns platforms like Naukri.com, 99acres.com, and Jeevansathi.com and is the richest person in Noida.

According to Hurun India 2024 list, he is the richest person in Noida. He is also a trustee of Plaksha University and has held significant positions, including Past Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

He owns companies like Info Edge India Limited, which operates popular platforms such as Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com. He is also co-Promoter, Managing Director, and CEO of Info Edge India Limited.

He holds an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

With an experience of over 20 years in the internet industry and is a charter member of TiE, New Delhi. He is recognised as the richest person in Noida, with a net worth of ₹7,600 crore according to a 2024 report. Before building his huge empire, he began his career with a 4-year stint at Hindustan Unilever Limited, where he held a management position in planning and distribution.

He serves as a trustee for Plaksha University and has been involved with various industry forums.

