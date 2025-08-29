Mridul Tiwari’s romantic dance with Natalia Janoszek wins hearts, fans wonder “Kya khichdi pak rahi hai?” – WATCH
Mridul and Natalia’s dance video is doing rounds on the internet. Scroll down to take a look.
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s reality TV show started with a bang on August 24, with contestants from different backgrounds entering the iconic Bigg Boss house. As it is soon going to be a week for all the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, it seems like a new romance is blossoming. A video of Mridul and Natalia has surfaced online, where the two are seen sharing a cute, cozy dance together.
Mridul’s Romantic Dance With Natalia
A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows Natalia teaching some intriguing dance steps to Mridul. The clip has taken over the internet, with fans speculating about a possible romance between them. Meanwhile, many are also wondering whether the feelings are only from Mridul’s side.
Take a look:
Nonetheless, the audience is enjoying their chemistry. As the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section. While one asked, “Kya khichdi pak rahi hai?” another commented, “They look cute together.” A third user even said, “Yeh sirf Mridul ko Natalia ke liye feelings hai kya?”
Earlier, a promo surfaced where the housemates teased Natalia by calling her Bigg Boss’s daughter-in-law. During the episode, Mridul confessed on national TV that he likes her, to which the actress responded with a sweet “thank you, jaan.” Hearing this, Gaurav jokingly remarked that the wedding procession would now head to Poland. For those unaware, Natalia hails from Poland.
Story Highlights
- Mridul and Natalia’s cozy dance is winning hearts.
- Bigg Boss 19 started on August 24, 2025.
- Natalia hails from Poland.