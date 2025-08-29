Home

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari’s romantic dance with Natalia Janoszek wins hearts, fans wonder ‘Kya khichdi pak rahi hai?’ – WATCH

Mridul and Natalia’s dance video is doing rounds on the internet. Scroll down to take a look.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s reality TV show started with a bang on August 24, with contestants from different backgrounds entering the iconic Bigg Boss house. As it is soon going to be a week for all the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, it seems like a new romance is blossoming. A video of Mridul and Natalia has surfaced online, where the two are seen sharing a cute, cozy dance together.

Mridul’s Romantic Dance With Natalia

A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows Natalia teaching some intriguing dance steps to Mridul. The clip has taken over the internet, with fans speculating about a possible romance between them. Meanwhile, many are also wondering whether the feelings are only from Mridul’s side.

Take a look:

Nonetheless, the audience is enjoying their chemistry. As the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section. While one asked, “Kya khichdi pak rahi hai?” another commented, “They look cute together.” A third user even said, “Yeh sirf Mridul ko Natalia ke liye feelings hai kya?”

Earlier, a promo surfaced where the housemates teased Natalia by calling her Bigg Boss’s daughter-in-law. During the episode, Mridul confessed on national TV that he likes her, to which the actress responded with a sweet “thank you, jaan.” Hearing this, Gaurav jokingly remarked that the wedding procession would now head to Poland. For those unaware, Natalia hails from Poland.

Mridul and Natalia’s cozy dance is winning hearts. Bigg Boss 19 started on August 24, 2025. Natalia hails from Poland.











