Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli: Multiple families trapped as cloudbursts hit Uttarakhand, rescue ops underway

Cloudbursts and flash floods triggered by heavy rain have been reported in multiple districts of Uttarakhand.

Representational Image/AI-generated.

Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli: In a shocking accident on Friday, two people went missing after a cloudburst struck Mopata village under Dewal Tehsil of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. As per a report carried by IANS news agency, two people sustained injuries in the incident namely as Tara Singh and his wife. The disappearance of two people has thrown the family into distress, while the entire village grapples with the aftermath of the disaster. Here are all the updates you need to know about the Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli.

Taking to the social media platform X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow,” a rough translation of Dhami’s post in Hindi suggested”.

The Chief Minister said that he is in constant contact with officials regarding this matter and has given necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrate for the effective execution of rescue operations.

“I pray to Baba Kedar for everyone’s safety,” he posted.

As per the IANS report, the cloudburst reportedly damaged a residential house and a cowshed, leading to the suspected burial of 15 to 20 livestock under the debris.

Chamoli District Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Tripathi confirmed the incident, stating, “Information has been received about heavy rainfall in village Mopata, under Tehsil Dewal of District Chamoli, between 2.00 to 2.30 a.m. Due to the heavy rainfall, one house has reportedly been damaged. In this incident, two people have been injured, and two others are reported missing. A local administration team has already left for the spot.”

