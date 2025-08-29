Mumbai traffic ALERT: Several key roads to remain closed for Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Rally, Check Full Advisory





Mumbai traffic update: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s protest at Azad Maidan on August 29. The protest, which started in Beed, will reach Azad Maidan via Navi Mumbai, Sion Panvel Marg, and Panjarpol. To manage traffic and avoid inconvenience, restrictions will be in place from midnight on August 29 until further notice.

Several key roads will remain closed for regular vehicles, except for emergency services. These include:

Panvel–Sion Road

V.N. Purav Panvel–Sion Road (from Vashi Jakat Naka–Mankhurd Road)

Eastern Freeway

P. D’Mello Road

Walchand Hirachand Marg

Dr. Dadabhai Nauroji Road

Hajarimal Somani Road

Other Restrictions

Vehicles from Vashi to Panjarpol-Freeway (southbound), Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay, and Chhedanagar to Freeway will not be allowed.

No entry for vehicles moving from V.N. Purav Road, Deonar Farm Road, or Trombay Chita Camp towards Panjarpol or the Freeway.

Traffic coming from Sion Panvel Marg, C.G. Gidwani North Channel, and vehicles exiting the Eastern Freeway at the North Channel towards Panjarpol Junction will also be restricted.

Vehicles using the Eastern Freeway South Channel from IOC Junction and Govandi Railway Bridge, or heading from Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg to Panjarpol Junction, will not be permitted.

Alternative Routes During Traffic Restrictions

From Vashi: Vehicles can take a right turn at the Mankhurd Junction Bridge, then proceed via Veer Jijabai Bhosale Road, IOC Junction, and Chhedanagar Road to enter Mumbai.

From Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road: Vehicles heading to Trombay or the Freeway can enter Mumbai via Chhedanagar Road. From Chhedanagar, take a right turn and proceed through Amarmahal, Nehrunagar Bridge, Sumannagar Junction, and then onto Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

From V.N. Purav Marg South Channel: Take a right at Punjabwadi Junction, pass Hemant Karkare Gas Pump towards Govandi Station, then left at Gaondevi Chowk, right at Neelam Junction, and through the Mankhurd Traffic Division to reach IOC Junction and enter the city.

From Deonar Farm Road: Go straight from Punjabwadi Junction, follow the same route via Govandi Station, Gaondevi Chowk, and Neelam Junction to reach IOC Junction and Mumbai.

From Trombay Chita Camp: Take a right from R.K. Chowk, left at Sion Panvel Marg North Channel, left at Mankhurd Railway Bridge T Junction, then enter Mumbai via Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road and Chhedanagar.

From C.G. Gidwani North Channel: Take a left at Golf Club, straight from Chimani Garden to Diamond Garden, right onto Sion Trombay Marg North Channel, then left at Panjarpol Junction, and proceed through Vaman Tukaram Patil Road, Mankhurd Traffic Division, and IOC Junction towards Navi Mumbai.

From East Free Road North Channel: Vehicles will be redirected to Navi Mumbai via Panjarpol Flyover, then right from IOC Junction.

From Govandi Railway Bridge: Take a right at Neelam Junction, follow N.G. Acharya Road to Subhash Nagar and Chembur Station, and then proceed to Mumbai or other destinations.

From Vaman Tukaram Patil Road: Take a right from Panjarpol Junction and proceed to Mumbai via Maitri Park Sion Trombay Road.





Source link