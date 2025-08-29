Home

Sports

WATCH: Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan’s maiden CPL fifty goes in vain as Preity Zinta’s team…

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden fifty in CPL but his fine knock went in vain for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan en route to scoring fifty against St Lucia Kings. (Photo: CPL/Getty Images)

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan finally struck form in his first-ever season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 60 off only 41 balls – his maiden CPL fifty – but it wasn’t enough for the Patriots as they lost by 7 wickets to Bollywood star Preity Zinta’s St Lucia Kings.

Rizwan smashed four massive sixes including back-to-back maximums off West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas, who conceded 22 runs in his solitary over. The Pakistan wicketkeeper’s blazing fifty powered the Patriots to 177 for 3.

WATCH Mohammad Rizwan smash a massive six off Oshane Thomas HERE…

However, a comfortable run chase by the home team – St Lucia Kins – in front of a jubilant home crowd saw the Kings notch their second win against the Patriots this season. The defeat sees Jason Holder’s side remain in fifth position in the CPL 2025 table as they suffered their fifth loss in seven matches.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tabraiz Shamsi was named player of the match, the South African spinner claiming 2/17 for the Kings after David Wiese won the toss and inserted the opposition. A score of 177/3 looked to be a challenging total but was soon vaporised by Kings’ top order.

Johnson Charles got the chase off to a blistering start with 47 off just 17 balls that included five fours and four sixes, opening partner Tim Seifert anchored the chase with a classy 68 off 45 balls, his third CPL half century. ​

The two openers racked up 72-runs in the Powerplay, making full use of a biscuit coloured batting track that was conducive to stroke-play. Neither could quite see their side over the line but Ackeem Auguste (29 off 20) Roston Chase (15 n.o.) and Tim David (16 n.o.) saw the Kings canter over the finish line with three overs to spare.

It was a truly dominant performance from the Saint Lucia outfit, one that saw them continue to impress and outline that they are the team to beat in this year’s CPL.

After the match, Captain David Wiese was pleased with his side’s performance whilst still stating they have room to improve. An ominous thought for the rest of the chasing pack.

Story Highlights

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan smashed his maiden fifty in Caribbean Premier League. Mohammad Rizwan, playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored an unbeaten 60 off 41 balls with 4 sixes. Preity Zinta co-owned St Lucia Kings beat Mohammad Rizwan’s Patriots by 7 wickets with 18 balls to spare. New Zealand batter Tim Seifert top-scored with 68 off 45 balls for the Kings.

“That was a good one. I spoke at the toss about getting a complete team performance. I feel like we covered all our bases. There’s still a little room for improvement, but it was a really good performance from everyone tonight.”











