Param Sundari Movie Review – The Love Story Your Heart Been Waiting For

Param Sundari Movie Review – The Love Story Your Heart’s Been Waiting For

Param Sundari review: Tushar Jalota’s direction is almost magical. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry is refreshing, and flirty. It’s the kind of romance that feels old-school.

Director – Tushar Jalota

Cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma

Runtime – 136 Minutes

Rating – 4

In this day and age, matters of love are all about dating apps, DMs, swiping right or left, and to make matter even more complicated there is always another update version of current app, and amidst all this chaos and digital madness, Param Sundari taps on our shoulder and urge you to put the phone down and listen to your heart. It’s a film that doesn’t just talk about love, it feels like love.

Our world is condensed into our hands, but it’s also quietly distanced us from what really matters, a real connection. The film shows us that love is not predictable and it doesn’t always make sense. You can’t plan it, predict it, swipe for it, or add to cart. Sometimes it’s awkward, sometimes it hurts but when it’s real, it’s magic. And that’s what makes it so worth it.

Tushar Jalota’s direction is tender and thoughtful, almost magical. This isn’t just a commercial drama, it’s an ode to romance, a story with a lot of heart, packed with some of most brilliant performances, making it the most beautiful human tale of finding love of our time.

The film has some familiar elements, North meets South, city meets tradition, classic opposites-attract, but all the elements are infused perfectly. And the way it unfolds is what makes it special and unique. The screenplay is witty, the lead pair sizzle on screen, and the soundtracks are packed with songs that make your heart ache in all the best ways, all the elements make one perfect swooning romance.

We ae introduced to Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a polished, ambitious businessman from Delhi with big dreams of launching a next-gen app to help find soul-mate. He believes love can be predicted and millions could be made. Until his father (Sanjay Kapoor) throws down a challenge: find a soulmate using the app in 30 days. And then we are introduced Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor). She is a force to reckon with, She is a headstrong Malayali girl with zero interest in his techy theories. And what starts as a digital experiment soon turns into an emotional rollercoaster which is heart-warming to watch. The romance between Param and Sundari hits all the right nodes, by the end, you don’t just root for them, you can actually feel every step they take toward each other.

Sidharth Malhotra brings effortless charm, great comic timing, and a surprising emotional vulnerability to Param. But Janhvi Kapoor is the real revelation as Sundari. She delivers her most powerful performance to date. She’s assertive, soulful, never slipping into caricature. Her accent, her posture, her quiet strength, everything is pitch perfect. It’s not just a role, it’s a statement. She isn’t playing Sundari, she is Sundari. This is a star making performance.

The chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi is refreshing, and flirty. It is absolute fun to watch their cute bantering. It goes from sparks to tender in no time. It’s the kind of romance that feels old-school and refreshingly modern at the same time.

Apart from the leading duo, the ensemble also adds richness and value to narrative. Veteran Sanjay Kapoor with his impeccable comic timing, he adds much levity just when emotions threaten to overflow. Seasoned actor Manjot Singh is delivers an outstanding performance. Renji Panicker and Siddhartha Shankar lend emotional weight and sincerity, while Inayat Verma is an absolute scene-stealer.

The music is the soul of this film. The soundtracks are part of the story, each of the six songs offer a mood and vibe. Pardesiya is playful, Bheegi Saree is pure romance and flirty, Danger adds just the right amount of edge. The title track Sundari Ke Pyar Mein is already stuck in everyone’s head.

The cinematography does more than set the scene, it mirrors the emotional arc of the characters. And the costume design deserves a quiet round of applause too.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Param Sundari taps into something a lot of us quietly feel, that we’ve become a generation a little too comfortable letting apps, algorithms, and endless swipes define how we love. But this film doesn’t judge or lecture. Instead, it gently reminds us what it’s like to really fall for someone – no filters, no perfect bios, just two imperfect people finding something real.











