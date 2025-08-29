Redeem the Savage Totem Backpack Before Game Day!
Business Wire India
- 50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
The ultimate action game experience continues in BGMI with today’s redeem code reward – the Savage Totem Backpack. Fierce and bold, this backpack is built to bring a warrior’s edge to your gameplay. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.
Redeem Codes:
- EKZBZAC5WVA8KPUU
- EKZCZUPR9RSW3AJU
- EKZDZKASC4DCJME7
- EKZEZNT8AV6QQHFA
- EKZFZ5QQSHCS9QRR
- EKZGZKJAANQXEQ7G
- EKZHZK89A3BM48N3
- EKZIZFH6KC76UPXF
- EKZJZF4GSHMHHQHA
- EKZKZFEUJMRKNH3P
- EKZLZDCFN659N3KS
- EKZMZXR83XUAGA9U
- EKZNZMX6JKGAUMDT
- EKZOZEMB4R4A33A7
- EKZPZHUU64MVSXHM
- EKZQZKMGPVF8RB4A
- EKZRZDK3EJEMJW9S
- EKZVZURMURTX4G64
- EKZTZN8EVPRSU7NP
- EKZUZFVQ6VDTNUF5
- EKZBAZGPBB4PA8C4
- EKZBBZ9MEHFU4HK3
- EKZBCZSWQHXPDHEK
- EKZBDZCBNMBMWWUA
- EKZBEZKNQNXPCMFF
- EKZBFZEGBHKTVB7P
- EKZBGZDDHX4QRW4W
- EKZBHZ5TEH6P6W6F
- EKZBIZJ5ACXH9HN7
- EKZBJZE3GTR65MXB
- EKZBKZUVJTN5CFNX
- EKZBLZPV7BEQ993E
- EKZBMZNPBMQ6B7B8
- EKZBNZ8EDUSTDP65
- EKZBOZN65QPESWA9
- EKZBPZTN637QG8QU
- EKZBQZUWKVCAHSS8
- EKZBRZT8UTWB3H6W
- EKZBVZ9A9BQ7WVS3
- EKZBTZAUHC8HSNB8
- EKZBUZ6AUFUTJKJ3
- EKZCAZ6H34FPSFAU
- EKZCBZBWEVNEVCDQ
- EKZCCZEGF5TAWGKN
- EKZCDZABCRSRBHM9
- EKZCEZSFJPFK9GFV
- EKZCFZHPCX737UUH
- EKZCGZPAKJBNR6FR
- EKZCHZPAN3CEUCX3
- EKZCIZ9A3G8CRPA4
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
