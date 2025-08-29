



50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

The ultimate action game experience continues in BGMI with today’s redeem code reward – the Savage Totem Backpack. Fierce and bold, this backpack is built to bring a warrior’s edge to your gameplay. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

EKZBZAC5WVA8KPUU EKZCZUPR9RSW3AJU EKZDZKASC4DCJME7 EKZEZNT8AV6QQHFA EKZFZ5QQSHCS9QRR EKZGZKJAANQXEQ7G EKZHZK89A3BM48N3 EKZIZFH6KC76UPXF EKZJZF4GSHMHHQHA EKZKZFEUJMRKNH3P EKZLZDCFN659N3KS EKZMZXR83XUAGA9U EKZNZMX6JKGAUMDT EKZOZEMB4R4A33A7 EKZPZHUU64MVSXHM EKZQZKMGPVF8RB4A EKZRZDK3EJEMJW9S EKZVZURMURTX4G64 EKZTZN8EVPRSU7NP EKZUZFVQ6VDTNUF5 EKZBAZGPBB4PA8C4 EKZBBZ9MEHFU4HK3 EKZBCZSWQHXPDHEK EKZBDZCBNMBMWWUA EKZBEZKNQNXPCMFF EKZBFZEGBHKTVB7P EKZBGZDDHX4QRW4W EKZBHZ5TEH6P6W6F EKZBIZJ5ACXH9HN7 EKZBJZE3GTR65MXB EKZBKZUVJTN5CFNX EKZBLZPV7BEQ993E EKZBMZNPBMQ6B7B8 EKZBNZ8EDUSTDP65 EKZBOZN65QPESWA9 EKZBPZTN637QG8QU EKZBQZUWKVCAHSS8 EKZBRZT8UTWB3H6W EKZBVZ9A9BQ7WVS3 EKZBTZAUHC8HSNB8 EKZBUZ6AUFUTJKJ3 EKZCAZ6H34FPSFAU EKZCBZBWEVNEVCDQ EKZCCZEGF5TAWGKN EKZCDZABCRSRBHM9 EKZCEZSFJPFK9GFV EKZCFZHPCX737UUH EKZCGZPAKJBNR6FR EKZCHZPAN3CEUCX3 EKZCIZ9A3G8CRPA4

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.











