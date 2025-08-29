Home

Sunny Leone reveals surrogacy costs, says ‘we paid so much money’, admits she didn’t want to carry a…’

In the gleaming world of Bollywood, it’s usually the glamorous and dazzling lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, their personal life challenges and struggles never make it to the spotlight and are usually swept under the carpet. But there is one actress, Sunny Leone, who has never shied away from speaking about her struggles. Sunny Leone recently appeared on Soha Ali’s podcast and spoke about the challenges that surround fertility treatments, surrogacy, and adoption in Indian society.

Sunny Leone got married to her boyfriend, who became her husband in the year 2011. The duo later embraced parenthood and have three kids, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin boys, Asher and Noah. Speaking about her pregnancy journey, Sunny shared that their parenthood journey wasn’t easy. They tried for IVF several times, but unfortunately, they faced multiple failures. Later, she realised, she wanted to take a different path, she said, “In my head, I was like, I want to adopt a child.” She added, “We applied for adoption, and the day of the IVF was the same day we got matched with a little girl.” That little girl was Nisha, whom the couple adopted from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, in 2017 when she was just 21 months old.

Sunny Leone on why she opted for surrogacy

Later that year in March 2018, the duo announced the birth of their twin sons, born via surrogacy. Speaking about this on her podcast with Soha Ali Khan, she was asked if she opted for surrogacy because she did not want to carry a child. Sunny responded honestly: “Yeah, I did not.”

Sunny Leone on surrogacy expenses

Soha further asked Sunny about the expenses involved in surrogacy, to which Sunny replied with all honesty, We paid a weekly fee. Her husband also got money to take off days. So, she would get money for that. I mean, we paid so much money. She bought a house, and she had a beautiful, large wedding.

Sunny further shared that their decision to adopt and opt for surrogacy wasn’t only about expanding their family, but also about embracing love in all its forms. They have also spoken previously on this, saying that when they saw Nisha’s photograph, they were instantly drawn. And when their twins arrived, their dream of having a bigger family came true.

Today, Sunny is celebrated not just as a public figure but also as a prominent figure who has broken the stereotypical shackles and always managed to shine through.

