Home

Entertainment

This director was once slapped by his mother for gifting Amitabh Bachchan Rs 4.5 Cr Car, was called ‘bewkoof’, his name is…, the car was…

This filmmaker was ‘slapped’ by his mother for gifting Amitabh Bachchan a 4.5 crore Rolls Royce car. Here’s why!

This director was once slapped by his mother for gifting Amitabh Bachchan Rs 4.5 Cr Car, was called ‘bewkoof’, his name is…, the car was…

Producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has delivered some iconic films over the years, including Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, Munna Bhai MBBS, 12th Fail and others. However, one of his less memorable films till date remains Eklavya: The Royal Guard, which was released in 2007. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore and Vidya Balan. Despite a star-studded cast, the film failed to become a commercial success.

In an earlier interview, Chopra recalled an interesting and fun anecdote about the film and why he gifted Big B one of the world’s most luxurious cars.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra on working with Amitabh Bachchan

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Chopra mentioned that when Big B came for a outdoor shoot, he carried a very little luggage with him. When asked, why so, the actor responded, “Jaya told me that I wouldn’t be able to stand you for more than a week.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Chopra added, “We actually started fighting after a week or 10 days. But he stayed on and completed the film. I gifted him a car worth Rs 4.5 crore because he tolerated me. It was really humbling for a star of his stature to have to tolerate me; it was big of him.”

Why did Vidhu Vinod Chopra gift Big B a Rolls-Royce?

In the previous interview with Lallantop, Chopra recounted the story of gifting Amitabh Bachchan a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs 4.5 crore and his mother’s reaction to it. He said, “I will never forget this incident. I took my mother with me when I was gifting the car to Amitabh. She handed him the keys. She came back, sat in my car, which was a blue Maruti van. She called Big B ‘Lamboo.’ I didn’t have a driver at the time, so I was driving. She told me, ‘Tu Lamboo nu gaadi dedi?‘ I said, ‘Haan.’ She replied, ‘Tu khud kyun nahi leta gaadi? I told her I would buy a car; when it was time. She responded, saying, ’11 lakh ki toh hogi.’ And I laughed because she didn’t know that it was Rs 4.5 crore. I told her the cost, and she slapped me, calling me ‘bewakoof.’ I will never forget that, because what is money if it can’t give you joy?.”

Although Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Eklavya wasn’t a commercial hit, but it was selected as India’s official entry to Oscars.

Story Highlights

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled how Amitabh Bachchan arrived on set with minimal luggage, joking that Jaya Bachchan had warned him that he wouldn’t be able to stay long than a week. Although they had few clashes, but Big B stayed on to finish the film. In gratitude, Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted him a car worth Rs 4.5 crore.











