This teenage star was once a Bollywood sensation, turned to Hinduism, married a man twice her age, quit the industry, remarried..,she is…

This teenage star was once a Bollywood sensation, turned to Hinduism, married a man twice her age, quit the industry, remarried when her son was 25, she is…

In the golden era of Bollywood, many stars came and went. While some earned massive stardom, others faded quietly. But amongst the many stars, there was one actress whose story stood out not just for the work she did but also for the choices she made in her personal life. This actress ventured into the world of showbiz at a very young age, tasting major success and fame. She even gave tough competition to actresses like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit and worked with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah. However, even after quickly rising to fame and becoming a household name in no time, her one decision changed her entire life.

Who is Sonam Khan?

The actress that we are talking about is none other than Sonam Khan. Sonam started her career at the age of 14 with her debut film Vijay, which was released in the year 1988. Later, she appeared in many superhit films ike ‘Tridev’ and ‘Ajooba’ and her hit number Oye Oye… Tirchi Topi Wale turned her into a sensation overnight. However, while she was at the peak of her career, she made a decision that turned her life around and also shocked the entire fraternity.

Why did Sonam Khan leave the film industry and convert to Hinduism?

At just the age of 18, she tied the knot with the director Rajiv Rai, who was twice her age. Her father-in-law, Gulshan Rai, was also a famous producer in the industry who made films like ‘Deewar’ and ‘Mohra.’ After her marriage, she changed her religion and converted to Hinduism, and also stepped away from the world of limelight. She even rejected the film ‘Baaghi’ with Salman Khan, and also many big films. Despite gaining major success and fame, she kept her marriage and personal life above her career. At 20, she embraced motherhood and distanced herself from films entirely and moved abroad with her husband.

However, later her life took a dramatic turn, and her marriage became shaky. As per reports, her husband, Rajiv, was linked to underworld connections, particularly Abu Salem, which was also the reason they left Mumbai and shifted abroad. However, Sonam was unwilling to settle abroad, and therefore, she decided to stay back in Mumbai with her son, Gaurav. Eventually, their marriage collapsed, and she raised her son as a single mother.

Sonam Khan’s second marriage

Fast forward to 2017, Sonam gave love another chance and found companionship again, and remarried Murali. That time, her son, Guarav, was 25 and was a part of their second wedding. Interestingly, Sonam Khan revealed her second marriage 8 years later through a social media post.

Despite all the ups and downs, Sonam has stood strong with all that life has thrown at her, and today she continues to be remembered by her fans for the charisma she brought onscreen and the unforgettable songs that defined an era. Besides this, she also shares a special connection with the well-known Bollywood villain Raza Murad, who is her maternal uncle.

