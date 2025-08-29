Home

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 T20 match Tri-Series LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs PAK T20 match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs PAK T20 match Tri-Series LIVE: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan cricket team will open the T20 tri-series against Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the opening game of tri-series in Sharjah. (Source: X)

Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin their dress rehearsal for Asia Cup 2025 tournament beginning next month in the UAE with the opening game of a T20 tri-series involving hosts United Arab Emirates as well. Afghanistan will face Pakistan in the first game at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday evening.

The two sides will return to the venue of their ugly clash in the Asia Cup 2022 which witnessed clashes between fans in the stands with the then PCB chairman complaining to ICC as well. Sharjah Police detained several Afghanistan fans after the game as well.

Pakistan will look to continue their T20 form, which saw them win the three-match series vs the West Indies in Caribbean recently. However, before that Salman Ali Agha’s side were humbled by Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan look more suited for the surface in Sharjah with spinners like the skipper himself, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad on show. The Afghans have managed to win 3 out of the last 5 T20 matches against Pakistan as well.

AfghanAtalan have gone through extensive training and are ready to begin thier journey at the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025, tomorrow against Pakistan. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #UAETriNationSeries | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/jOkI9GVb3b — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 28, 2025

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match…

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will take place on Friday, August 29.

Where is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will begin at 830pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 8pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed











