AI, semiconductors, bullet train, and Japan’s $68 billion investment: Why is PM Modi’s Japan visit important for India? India-Japan can…

PM Modi’s visit to Japan is very important for India as he is expected to attend several important events including the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Tokyo, Japan. (PMO via PTI Photo)

PM Modi in Japan: In a significant geopolitical development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan for his annual bilateral meet where he is expected to deepen strained trade ties with the US over tariffs. The two-day visit of the Prime Minister is expected to cover several important events including the participation in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and Quad cooperation. Here are top 5 events which you need to follow during Prime Minister Modi’s Japan visit.

PM Modi in Japan: Why is PM Modi’s Japan visit important for India?

Japan will invest 10 trillion Yen ($68 billion) in India over the next decade in key sectors such as AI, semiconductors, environment, and medicine.

PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

Quad cooperation will be on the agenda, focusing on countering China's influence and boosting Indo-Pacific collaboration.

Defence cooperation may deepen, with possible collaboration between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force on ship maintenance in India.

PM Modi will visit Electron Factory of Tokyo and Tohoku Shinkansen plant in Sendai where bullet train coaches are built.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, marking the start of his two-day official visit to Japan to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. After landing in Tokyo, PM Modi remarked that the visit would provide an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration, as per a report by IANS news agency.

“Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration”, PM Modi said while sharing an update on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies)











