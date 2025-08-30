WNS Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Capgemini





WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) (“WNS”), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that its shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the acquisition by Capgemini SE (EUR: CAP) (“Capgemini”) at a special court-ordered meeting of the shareholders (“Court Meeting”) and General Meeting of Shareholders (“General Meeting”), each held on August 29, 2025. Approximately 99.9% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the transaction, representing approximately 79.2% of WNS’ total outstanding shares as of the voting record date.

On July 7, 2025, WNS and Capgemini announced they had entered into a definitive transaction agreement pursuant to which Capgemini will acquire WNS for a cash consideration of $76.50 per WNS share. The total cash consideration will amount to $3.3 billion, excluding WNS net financial debt. The transaction remains on track to close prior to the end of the calendar year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased with the results of today’s Court Meeting and General Meeting and thank our shareholders for their strong support of this transformative combination,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Chief Executive Officer of WNS. “Together, WNS and Capgemini will combine deep domain-centric operations with cutting-edge technologies to enable clients to unlock strategic value and outperform their competition.”

The final voting results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting can be found in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





