At least three people were killed after a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district today. Several houses were damaged, and at least five people are still missing. Ramban is about 136 km from Srinagar. The region has seen heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing floods and damaging major roads. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been badly affected, stopping traffic completely.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma told ANI that many roads were damaged due to the rain. “The NH-44 is closed but may reopen by this evening or tomorrow morning,” he said.

Speaking about the situation in Poonch, Sharma said the rains caused serious damage there too. “I visited Mughal Road myself. We are clearing the obstacles and have given all necessary instructions. By this evening, things should improve. Mughal Road is open, and vehicles carrying essential goods are allowed to pass,” he added.