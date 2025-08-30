Home

Jammu and Kashmir cloudbursts: 7 of family killed in landslide in Reasi district, bodies retrieved

Jammu and Kashmir has been lashed by heavy rain for a week, with rivers spilling over, floodwaters flattening everything in their path, and boulders, trees, and rocks crashing down the slopes.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to batter with heavy rains, at least seven members of a family died after a landslide flattened their house in a remote village in the Reasi district early on Saturday, officials said.

Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide.

According to officials, bodies of all seven members, including five children (aged 4,6,8,10,12), were retrieved from the debris of the kaccha house. The deceased man was identified as Nazir Ahmad.

Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Jammu on a two-day tour of Jammu region on Sunday to review the situation in the aftermath of the recent record rain that left more than 110 persons, mostly pilgrims, dead and 32 others missing, officials said on Friday.

It will be Shah’s second visit to Jammu in three months after he visited the region on May 29-30, nearly three weeks after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons on April 22.

