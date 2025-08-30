Home

Actress Anjali Raghav leaves Bhojpuri industry after Pawan Singh touches her ‘inappropriately’ at stage event, says ‘Felt like…’

Pawan Singh was slamed by fans when he was seen touching actress Anjali Raghav inappropriately during a stage event.

Bhojpuri famous actor Pawan Singh, who is known for his hit song ‘Lagavelu Lipstick’, found himself embroiled in controversy when he was seen touching actress Anjali Raghav inappropriately during a stage event. As soon as the video from the event went viral, fans started to slam the actor for his move.

Why is Pawan Singh in News?

On Saturday, Anjali Raghav, widely known for her work in Haryanvi music videos, took to Instagram to react to the viral clips and strongly criticized Pawan Singh for his misconduct. She also announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri film industry.

In her video post, Anjali shared that ever since the incident went public, she has been feeling anxious and inundated with messages urging her to speak out. Many questioned why she chose to smile instead of retaliating or reacting on stage.

Enough is Enough He is the So-called Star of Bhojpuri, Pawan Singh.

He Wants to become a leader-MP-public representative! Enough is Enough. Now Voices Should be Raised! People from the Bhojpuri Industry should come Forward!

If they truly love their Own Culture and Art!… pic.twitter.com/I1QH85f5iQ — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) August 28, 2025

Anjali Raghav Opened on the Matter

With Pawan Singh’s move grabbing attention, Anjali finally opened up on the matter. She took to Instagram and shared two videos on her account and criticized Pawan for touching her on stage without consent.

She said, “Main do din se bohot pareshaan hoon. Continue mujhe DMs aa rahe hain ki, jo Lucknow wala incident hua, usme maine kuch kyu nahi bola, action kyu nahi liya, thappad kyu nahi maara. Aur kuch log mujhe hi galat samajh rahe hain; kuch memes par likh rahe hain, ‘Yeh toh hass rahi thi, maza le rahi thi.’ Kya public mein mujhe touch karke jaane se mujhe khushi hogi? Maza aayega?”

Explaining what happened on the stage, Anjali recalled and said that while she was addressing the public, Pawan pointed to her waist and said that something was caught there. He also touched the actress’ waist which was caught by the cameras.

She further said, “Unhone wapas kaha ki kuch laga hai, toh mujhe laga shayad kuch laga hai isiliye yeh bol rahe. Jab baad mein maine apne team member se pucha ki kuch laga hai, unhone kaha ki kuch bhi nahi laga tha. Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun?”

Anjali concluded her video by saying, “Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon.”

