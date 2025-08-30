After Sanju Samson another blow for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, Rahul Dravid steps down as head coach due to…





New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid will no longer be part of the franchise ahead of IPL 2026, bringing his second stint with the team to an abrupt end. The 52-year-old former India captain was appointed on a multi-year deal on September 6, 2024, but was later offered a broader role at the franchise following a recent structural review, which he declined. Dravid’s decision has come as a shock to both the team and fans.

Offer of multi-faceted role rejected

According to a statement released by the franchise, 52-year-old Rahul Dravid was offered a wider role following the recent structural review. However, Dravid refused to accept this new role.

Played an important role earlier too

Dravid has previously made important contributions to Rajasthan Royals as both a player and a coach from 2011 to 2015. Last year, he returned to the franchise after leading India to the T20 World Cup. But his second innings did not last long.

Disappointing season and personal struggles

Rajasthan Royals’ performance in IPL 2025 was very disappointing. The team managed to register only 4 wins in 14 matches and finished ninth in the points table. Moreover, Dravid himself was wheelchair-bound most of the time due to a foot injury, making his coaching tenure even more difficult.

Way forward

Now the franchise has two options — either appoint a new head coach or once again give the responsibility of the team to Kumar Sangakkara, who is currently playing the role of Director of Cricket.

