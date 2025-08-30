Campus Activewear, one of India’s leading Sports and Athleisure footwear brands, has announced National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon as the new face of its Women’s Category. The association marks more than a brand-celebrity partnership – it reflects Campus’ vision to shape the future of the women’s footwear segment in India, building on the strong growth it has witnessed in the past year.

Kriti Sanon, celebrated for her fearless career choices and ability to effortlessly balance multiple roles, mirrors the spirit of today’s women – dynamic, ambitious, and unapologetically authentic. From her journey as an engineering graduate to becoming one of India’s most admired actresses and businesswomen, Kriti embodies the determination, individuality, and style that inspire women to own their choices, both in life and in fashion.

Campus Activewear Announces Kriti Sanon as the Face of its Women’s Category

For years, Campus Activewear has led the way in making sneakers accessible, trend-forward, and comfort-driven for millions across India. Over the past year, this commitment has led to remarkable growth in the women’s portfolio, reaffirming its role as a key driver of the brand’s future. Bringing Kriti Sanon on board marks the next step in this journey – aligning her bold, multifaceted persona with Campus’ vision to create footwear that keeps pace with every role women play, without compromising on style or comfort.

Speaking on the association, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Whole Time Director, Campus Activewear Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kriti Sanon as the face of Campus’ Women’s category. Her ambition, versatility, and authenticity capture the spirit of today’s Indian women and align seamlessly with our vision for this segment. Women’s Sports and Athleisure has emerged as one of the most significant growth drivers for us, and with Kriti’s ability to connect across audiences, we are poised to build on this momentum – elevating our design language, delivering innovation tailored for women, and strengthening Campus’ leadership in this fast-growing category.”

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon said, “I have always believed style should reflect who you are, not what you are told to be. For me, Campus, an iconic homegrown Indian sneaker brand, embodies that belief, designing footwear as versatile as the roles women play, while keeping comfort and style at the core. I am excited to join the Campus family and be part of a vision that feels so close to my own – one that celebrates individuality and inspires women to choose for themselves, without any inhibitions.”

For women who value self-expression and individuality, Campus Activewear offers footwear that is bold enough to match their ambitions and is as dynamic as they are.

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus is one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ‘Campus’ has emerged as one of India’s biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 295 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brands leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.